Yesterday, Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The big launch event in San Fransico saw the company unveil as many as six new Galaxy devices. We got three flagship Android smartphones in the form of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those were accompanied by three high-end Windows laptops — Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. These devices have a lot on offer. To simplify things for you, Samsung has published several infographics detailing the specs and key features of the latest additions to the Galaxy family.

2 DAYS AGO