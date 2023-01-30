Read full article on original website
The coming Google AI event will usher in a new way to search
Google is stepping up its AI endeavors to compete with the likes of OpenAI whilst providing better services. To make their AI solutions known to the public, Google will hold an event in a few days. This event will take place in Paris and will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel.
iPhone 14 Plus demand is extremely weak: report
It seems like Apple didn’t really hit the spot with the iPhone 14 Plus, as the demand for the phone seems to be extremely weak. A new report got shared by Ross Young from DSCC, and Apple has further cut display orders for the phone. The iPhone 14 Plus...
Apple & Google urged to remove TikTok from their app stores
TikTok has been dealt with another major hit in the US. Democratic senator Michael Bennet from Colorado has joined calls for a nationwide ban of the popular video-based social media app. He recently wrote to Apple and Google CEOs demanding the immediate removal of the app from their respective app stores. Bennet labeled TikTok as an “unacceptable threat” to the national security of the US because of its Chinese origin.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel phones, Google has announced. This release comes under the ‘T2B3.230109.002’ version, and it brings a number of bug fixes. On top of that, the performance has been optimized too. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is now rolling out...
Here are the colors for the Galaxy Book 3 computers
If you’re a Samsung laptop user, then you’d be glad to know that the company just announced its Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers at its latest Unpacked event. Are you thinking of picking one up, but you don’t know what colors there are? Well, don’t worry, here are the colors for the Galaxy Book 3 computers.
Galaxy S23 phones may get satellite connectivity in the future
It was long rumored that Samsung would equip its Galaxy S23 phones with a satellite connectivity system. But the new flagships debuted a couple of days back without the rumored feature. The company’s head of mobile business has now revealed what happened. In an interview with CNET, Samsung president...
Facebook surpasses 2 billion daily active users
Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, and it’s undoubtedly Meta’s biggest money maker. The company was able to add an impressive number of new users last year, and this helped it pass a massive milestone. Facebook now has more than 2 billion daily users, according to Engadget.
Samsung publishes infographics for Galaxy S23 & Galaxy Book 3
Yesterday, Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The big launch event in San Fransico saw the company unveil as many as six new Galaxy devices. We got three flagship Android smartphones in the form of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those were accompanied by three high-end Windows laptops — Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. These devices have a lot on offer. To simplify things for you, Samsung has published several infographics detailing the specs and key features of the latest additions to the Galaxy family.
OnePlus planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023
It seems like OnePlus is planning to announce four smartphones in H1 2023, at least based on a new rumor. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a tipster who shared the info on Twitter. He says that OnePlus is working on a “leaner portfolio for 2023”, like “most brands”. Usually,...
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications
Samsung introduced its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones today. The company announced three devices, and we’re here to take a closer look at one of them. To be more accurate we’re here to take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications. The Galaxy S23 includes a...
Galaxy S23 phones feature a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Galaxy S23 series has been announced, and Samsung announced that the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” fuels those devices. This may sound a bit confusing, but it’s not. The Galaxy S23 series utilizes a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung...
Samsung has set ambitious sales target for Galaxy S23 series
Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones a couple of days back with some notable upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S22. The company is now hoping these upgrades will help drive sales. It has reportedly set an ambitious target of increasing sales by at least ten percent this year.
New OnePlus 9 series update fixes significant bricking problem
Quite recently, we reported that a OnePlus 9 series update can do considerable damage. It was bricking devices, and OnePlus paused the update recently. It didn’t take the company long to fix things, though. A new update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 9 series which fixes the bricking problem.
The Pixel Wallpaper & Style app's getting some changes
Folks taking part in the Android 13 beta program are cracking into the latest update that just hit Pixel devices. While it doesn’t contain any user-facing changes (there are only bug fixes really), there could be a notable change coming down the pipeline. The Wallpaper & Style app might be getting a revamp.
New leak shows us a better look at the OnePlus Pad
We’re still feeling the reverberations from Samsung’s latest Unpack event where it unveiled the Galaxy S23 phones and its Galaxy Book 3 computers. However, OnePlus is to have its own event very soon, and we expect to see the rumored OnePlus tablet at it. We have a new leaked image that shows us the OnePlus Pad in more detail.
Apple and Google created "harmful" app store model: US agency
Apple and Google have faced numerous legal challenges for their respective app store policies over the years. The US government has now taken aim at them as well. Describing the duo as “gatekeepers” of mobile apps, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has suggested that Apple and Google have created a monopoly over app distribution on iOS and Android devices, respectively. The agency said the current model is “harmful” to consumers and developers.
January update is widely available for Galaxy S20 series in the US
Samsung‘s January 2023 Android security patch is available for factory-unlocked units of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US. The update comes just over a week after carrier-locked variants picked it up. Last month’s SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already reached the 2020 Samsung flagships in most international markets.
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked
Samsung just held its first Unpacked event of 2023, which brought us a few new smartphones and laptops. So in this post, we’re going to round up everything that Samsung announced at this event. This is the Spring Unpacked, so there’s typically not a lot of surprises here. And...
Get unlimited cracked screen repairs on Galaxy S23 for just $29
Now that the Galaxy S23 is out, if you’re thinking about buying one you might want to consider adding Samsung Care+ to go along with it. That’s because for just $29, Samsung will give you unlimited cracked screen repairs for the phone. Unlimited, cracked screen repairs on the Galaxy S23 with Samsung Care+. Even if you take good care of your devices, the peace of mind alone is worth the cost. Because accidents happen and screen repairs can be expensive.
These Galaxy S23 cases are stylish and functional
The Galaxy S23 was made official today at Galaxy Unpacked, and if you’re considering buying one, you’ll probably want something to protect it, such as these newly announced cases from ESR. Best of all, is ESR’s cases aren’t too expensive. Which is great because you might be spending quite a bit of money on those new phones from Samsung. So you might as well save money where you can, right?
