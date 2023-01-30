ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

NJ.com

Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1

Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3

We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide notebook for Feb. 3

NOTE: This notebook covers games played between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven takes Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap

Andrew Croddick struck twice, including the game-winner, as Rumson-Fair Haven won, 7-5, over Monroe at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Croddick scored the final two goals for Rumson-Fair Haven (7-6-6) in the third period to seal the win. Beau Kemler knocked in two goals while Nik Doumas, Grayson Goldin...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Point Pleasant Boro defeats rival Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap

Vanessa Haas recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help Point Pleasant Boro down rival Point Pleasant Beach 48-37 in Point Pleasant Beach. Emily Marinelli scored 10 points for Point Pleasant Boro (5-14), who snapped a four-game losing skid. After a tightly contested first quarter, Point Pleasant Boro outscored its opponents 12-6 in the second period to take a six-point halftime lead.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Belvidere defeats Morris Tech - Boys basketball recap

Pete Discafani posted 22 points for Belvidere as it used a key fourth quarter to defeat Morris Tech 48-40 in Belvidere. Trailing 30-26 at the end of the third quarter, Belvidere (6-13) came up big in the fourth quarter as it outscored Morris Tech 22-10 to come away with the win. Belvidere jumped out to a 13-10 lead in the first quarter before Morris Tech (3-15) sported a three-point lead into the break.
BELVIDERE, NJ
Ridgefield defeats Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Pallata and Jason Marasciulo netted 15 points for Ridgefield as it escaped with a 62-60 victory against Passaic Valley in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (10-10) sported a 44-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding Passaic Valley (8-10) off in the fourth despite being outscored 26-18. Ridgefield sprang out to a 31-25 lead at halftime.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
