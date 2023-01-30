Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1
Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Onorato puts Paulsboro on winning path against Collingswood - Wrestling recap
Roman Onorato stayed out 41 seconds at 157 pounds as Paulsboro beat Collingswood at home 43-20. Doug King (165), Jordon Eli (145) and Logan Sichelstiel (126) gave Pualsboro pins as it extended its decade-plus Colonial Conference win streak. Max Roseboro scored a first-period pin at 215 to provide a Collingswood...
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide notebook for Feb. 3
NOTE: This notebook covers games played between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: After back-to-back sectional crowns, Wright steps down as Salem coach
Montrey Wright, who guided the Salem football program to a pair of sectional titles in the last two seasons, stepped down as head coach on Friday. Wright made the announcement via Twitter. A Salem graduate, Wright took over the program in 2015 from Dennis Thomas. He posted a 67-24 career...
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas edges unranked Colonia in OT - Boys basketball recap
Michael Jones put in 14 points while Terrell Pitts added 10 more as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime on the road, 49-48, over Colonia. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-1) led 27-21 at the half but Colonia (16-5) finished with a 17-11 run to end regulation in a 46-46 tie.
Sand sculpture at Jersey Shore shows love for Super Bowl-bound Eagles
There is no denying the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans. That passion flows from the city, across the Delaware River and into South Jersey. Sorry North Jersey Giants fans, half the state flies the Eagles flag proudly. And after kicking their New York nemesis back to the swamps of the...
No. 15 Middletown North shuts down Wall - Boys ice hockey recap
Andrew Gross knocked in the game-winner while Luke Chrzan earned the shutout with 31 saves as Middletown North, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Wall at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Jimmy Mullarney added insurance in the second period for Middletown North (10-5-4) while Cole...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Feb. 3
The season is going by in a flash. There are only a couple of weeks left before the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is seeded. We continue to see eye-opening performances across the state. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Phillipsburg boys basketball rolls to another win at rival Easton
Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team once again surged past rival Easton at the start. The Stateliners posted an impressive first quarter and defeated the Red Rovers 59-42 at Easton Area Middle School on Wednesday night.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Rumson-Fair Haven takes Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap
Andrew Croddick struck twice, including the game-winner, as Rumson-Fair Haven won, 7-5, over Monroe at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Croddick scored the final two goals for Rumson-Fair Haven (7-6-6) in the third period to seal the win. Beau Kemler knocked in two goals while Nik Doumas, Grayson Goldin...
Point Pleasant Boro defeats rival Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Haas recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help Point Pleasant Boro down rival Point Pleasant Beach 48-37 in Point Pleasant Beach. Emily Marinelli scored 10 points for Point Pleasant Boro (5-14), who snapped a four-game losing skid. After a tightly contested first quarter, Point Pleasant Boro outscored its opponents 12-6 in the second period to take a six-point halftime lead.
Boys basketball: Solomon sets school-record with 50 points during Woodbury win
JaBron Solomon was unstoppable on Friday night. From the opening minutes, Solomon had it working for Woodbury and ended up setting a new school-record with 50 points during a 73-50 win over Audubon. Woodbury (16-4) jumped out to an early lead and extended in the second quarter. It outscored Audubon...
Belvidere defeats Morris Tech - Boys basketball recap
Pete Discafani posted 22 points for Belvidere as it used a key fourth quarter to defeat Morris Tech 48-40 in Belvidere. Trailing 30-26 at the end of the third quarter, Belvidere (6-13) came up big in the fourth quarter as it outscored Morris Tech 22-10 to come away with the win. Belvidere jumped out to a 13-10 lead in the first quarter before Morris Tech (3-15) sported a three-point lead into the break.
Ridgefield defeats Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Pallata and Jason Marasciulo netted 15 points for Ridgefield as it escaped with a 62-60 victory against Passaic Valley in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (10-10) sported a 44-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding Passaic Valley (8-10) off in the fourth despite being outscored 26-18. Ridgefield sprang out to a 31-25 lead at halftime.
Wrestling: Walk-off pins pushes No. Burlington past Rancocas Valley.
A pin in the final match of the dual lifted Northern Burlington to a 34-28 road win over Rancocas Valley in Mt. Holly. 106-pounder Rocco Giangeruso secured the dual clinching six points by pinning Brandon Brown at 1:09. Northern Burlington (8-8) tallied three other bonus point wins, as Giovanni Angillera...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0