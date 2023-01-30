Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Master P Hypes Basketball Star Son's Poster Dunk During Win Over LeBron James' Son's Team
Master P‘s basketball lineage runs deep and he’s showing support to his high school hooping son, Mercy Miller, who had a highlight reel dunk earlier this week in a victory. The No Limit Records boss hyped up his son with an Instagram post on Thursday (February 2) following...
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals How Wilt Chamberlain Felt When He Broke His All-Time Record: "I Don't Feel That Way Toward LeBron."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains the differences between his feelings about LeBron James breaking his scoring record and the time he broke Wilt Chamberlain's.
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Basketball coaches fired after coach, 22, allegedly dons jersey and plays in junior varsity game
A 22-year-old high school assistant basketball coach who allegedly posed as a player to take part in a junior varsity game has been fired, along with the rest of the coaching staff.
TMZ.com
Master P's Son Mercy Miller Throws Down Insane Dunk Against Bronny James' Team
Master P's son, Mercy Miller, is proving yet again he's a baller on the hardwood ... this time throwing down an insane dunk in a game -- against Bronny James' much-touted high school team no less!. Miller's epic flight happened on Wednesday night when his Notre Dame squad was taking...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Ja 1 “Scratch” Pays Homages To The Grizzlies’ Roots
When the Nike Ja 1 was revealed on Christmas Day, it was only a matter of time before the inaugural silhouette’s slate of inspirational colorways would make its debut. After donning both versions of the “Day One” proposition throughout the month of January, brand images of Ja Morant’s latest tonal ensemble have landed in a colorful homage to the Memphis Grizzlies’ early days in Vancouver.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Blames Lakers For High Blood Pressure: 'I'm Too Old For This Shit!'
Snoop Dogg’s beloved Los Angeles Lakers escaped with another win on Tuesday night (January 31), but the stress of the tightly-contested game didn’t come without him paying a price as a fan. Snoop unleashed another Laker-related rant on Instagram after experiencing a whirlwind of emotions from watching the...
LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden
LeBron James has long been noted for his tunnel outfit choices, often sporting some of the most sought-after fashion pieces with the hottest sneakers. His latest look proved this theory when he arrived in New York City for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game on Jan. 31. The Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden. James was sure to arrive in style for the big game. The NBA champion revealed a letterman jacket with a matching pair of sneakers from the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration. View this post on Instagram A post...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
College Basketball Player, Brother Of NBA Star, Facing Serious Charges
On Wednesday, it was announced that University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter has been charged with vehicular homicide. Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was involved in this car crash on Jan. 22. The probable cause statement says he was driving roughly 50 ...
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”
First rumored in late May 2022, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” recently appeared in official images ahead of its re-release on Feb. 18. Set to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend 2023, the re-release marks the third time the sneaker will drop after having debuted during the All-Star celebration in 1998. Original design cues return on the mostly black-colored sneaker, with tumbled leather and suede covering the majority of the upper. Black panther eye-inspired detailing at the lateral heel reprises its role, as does the three-tone tooling underneath. The Air Jordan offering features red and yellow accents throughout the top and bottom halves, bringing Michael Jordan’s championship-winning shoe to the modern era in faithful fashion.
Comments / 8