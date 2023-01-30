Lubbock flights are being canceled, delayed due to winter weather

With winter weather conditions locally and across the state, flights at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport are being delayed or canceled.

Currently, Lubbock is under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The following departures are being affected by the winter weather:

American 555 to DFW - delayed

Southwest 649 to Love Field - canceled

United 4300 to Houston - delayed

American 5900 to DWF -canceled

Southwest 2879 to Love Field - canceled

Southwest 980 to Love Field - canceled

The following arrivals are being been affected by the winter weather:

American 555 from DFW - delayed

American 5900 from DWF -canceled

Southwest 1092 from Love Field- canceled

Southwest 2384 from Love Field- canceled

According to NWS, it is expected freezing rain with occur that will glaze the ground with ice. It is expected to end in the early afternoon.