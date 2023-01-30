ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock flights are being canceled, delayed due to winter weather

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
With winter weather conditions locally and across the state, flights at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport are being delayed or canceled.

Currently, Lubbock is under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The following departures are being affected by the winter weather:

  • American 555 to DFW - delayed
  • Southwest 649 to Love Field - canceled
  • United 4300 to Houston - delayed
  • American 5900 to DWF -canceled
  • Southwest 2879 to Love Field - canceled
  • Southwest 980 to Love Field - canceled

The following arrivals are being been affected by the winter weather:

  • American 555 from DFW - delayed
  • American 5900 from DWF -canceled
  • Southwest 1092 from Love Field- canceled
  • Southwest 2384 from Love Field- canceled

According to NWS, it is expected freezing rain with occur that will glaze the ground with ice. It is expected to end in the early afternoon.

