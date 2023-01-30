ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene flexes, pulls for Special Olympics

The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
They put their backs into giving earlier this month outside The Performance Lab.

Located next to PrimeTime Family Entertainment Center, five 12-member teams came together to see who could pull an Abilene fire engine the quickest over a given distance. The Abilene Fire Truck Pull benefited Special Olympics.

The Dyess Air Force Base team was named the winner, with second going to a group representing the Taylor County Sheriff's corrections officers. Third was The Performance Lab team.

The Grape Creek Fire Department and the Taylor County Sheriff's Association teams took fourth and fifth, respectively.

ABILENE, TX
