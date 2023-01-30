ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Vote now for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28

By The Bulletin
 4 days ago
Please vote for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week' for Jan. 23-28. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. You can cast your vote below. We will announce the winner on Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Tiffany Ambruso, Norwich Free Academy

Freshman placed first in vault (9.1), bars (9.3), beam (9.1), floor (8.8) and the all-around (36.3) as the Wildcats gymnastics team outscored South Windsor, 121.55 to 81.95.

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly

Senior forward collected 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists as Killingly (8-4) held off Putnam, 56-52, in boys basketball.

Ariahna Headen, Killingly

Sophomore forward posted a double-double with 12 points and 16 points to lift the Killingly girls basketball team over Waterford, 46-25. She also posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds as Killingly (9-3) captured its fourth win in five games with a victory over East Lyme.

Eshaad Hernandez, Norwich Free Academy

Junior guard drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with just 45 seconds remaining to lift the Wildcats to a 58-56 victory over Waterford in boys basketball.

Tony Williams, Norwich Free Academy

Junior guard scored 19 points and dished out eight assists as the Wildcats snapped Fitch’s five-game winning streak with a 77-54 victory over the Falcons in boys basketball. Williams scored a game-high 19 points in the Wildcats' 64-56 overtime loss against Bishop Hendricken (R.I.). He also scored a game-high 24 points as the Wildcats edged Waterford, 58-56.

