OHSAA releases girls' basketball postseason brackets

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released 2023 postseason tournament brackets for girls basketball with a litany of Athens County schools represented as they all begin their journey with the hopes of reaching a regional final.

The lone representative in Division II, the Athens Lady Bulldogs (12-8, 8-2 Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio) were ranked as the 11 seed and will face the sixth seeded Jackson Ironladies (13-4, 8-0 Frontier) in the first round on February 16. The winner of that takes on the winner of Sheridan and Logan Elm four days later.

In Division III, we see a matchup of Athens County competitors. On Feb. 15, 19th seeded Federal Hocking Lady Lancers (10-8, 4-6 TVC — Hocking) will take on 30th seeded Alexander (1-17, 1-7 TVC — Ohio). The winner will face up against Rock Hill three nights later.

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes (15-5, 9-1 TVC — Ohio) earned the No. 9 seed and will be up against the 16th seeded Dawson-Bryant (11-10, 3-10 Ohio Valley) on Feb 18. If they move, they’ll matchup with either Eastern Brown or the winner of the Southeastern/Northwest game in the first round.

In Division IV, the 13 seed Trimble Lady Tomcats (4-12) will square off against the fourth seeded Paint Valley (11-8, 6-6 Scioto Valley). The winner will face off against the victor of the Eastern Meigs/Eastern Pike matchup.