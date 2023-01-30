ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Metal Fest returns for first time in more than a decade, with Lamb of God, Anthrax, 40 more bands

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoCV5_0kWMuzOQ00

Milwaukee metalheads rejoice — Milwaukee Metal Fest is back.

More than a decade since the last installment, the festival is coming back for a three-day run Memorial Day weekend at the Rave. The first 40 acts — specializing in death metal, thrash and other subgenres — were announced Monday, led by headliners Lamb of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies.

Other notable bookings include Napalm Death, Dark Angel, the Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall and Jungle Rot from Kenosha.

Founded by Jack Koshick, Milwaukee Metal Fest ran as an annual event from 1987 until 2004, according to hard-rock news site Loudwire. Hatebreed was one of the bands that frequently played the festival; the band's frontman, Jamey Jasta, announced last summer that he had purchased the rights from Koshick and would curate the rejuvenated festival.

"Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to," Jasta said in a statement. "Memorial Day Weekend 2023 … it returns with a stacked lineup and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee."

Tickets — a mix of single-day, two-day passes and three-day passes — go on sale at therave.com beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, with various presales beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Prices and the schedule have yet to be announced, and more acts to be announced, according to the Metal Fest Facebook page.

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup (so far)

Friday, May 26

  • Dark Angel
  • Napalm Death
  • Corrosion of Conformity
  • After The Burial
  • Dying Fetus
  • Crowbar
  • Goatwhore

Saturday, May 27

  • Anthrax
  • Suicidal Tendencies
  • Shadows Fall
  • The Black Dahlia Murder
  • Obituary
  • Fear Factory
  • Terror

Sunday, May 28

  • Lamb of God
  • The Halo Effect
  • Vio-lence
  • Broken Hope
  • Gatecreeper
  • Dying Wish

Other Metal Fest Acts (dates TBA)

  • Immolation
  • Jungle Rot
  • Misery Index
  • Macabre
  • Sanguisugabogg
  • Frozen Soul
  • Defeated Sanity
  • Khemmis
  • Undeath
  • Blood Incantation
  • Imperial Triumphant
  • Impaler
  • Fuming Mouth
  • Ingrown
  • Hath
  • Repentance
  • Casket Robbery
  • Disinter
  • Thrown Into Exile
  • Toxic Ruin

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Feb. 3-5

Head to lake Geneva for a wintry weekend as they host the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Take a walk among the ice sculptures, snack on local concessions, enjoy live entertainment and check out daily activities. You can find the full itinerary at Visit Lake Geneva. 2. Anime Milwaukee. ALL...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy