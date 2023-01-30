Milwaukee Metal Fest returns for first time in more than a decade, with Lamb of God, Anthrax, 40 more bands
Milwaukee metalheads rejoice — Milwaukee Metal Fest is back.
More than a decade since the last installment, the festival is coming back for a three-day run Memorial Day weekend at the Rave. The first 40 acts — specializing in death metal, thrash and other subgenres — were announced Monday, led by headliners Lamb of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies.
Other notable bookings include Napalm Death, Dark Angel, the Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall and Jungle Rot from Kenosha.
Founded by Jack Koshick, Milwaukee Metal Fest ran as an annual event from 1987 until 2004, according to hard-rock news site Loudwire. Hatebreed was one of the bands that frequently played the festival; the band's frontman, Jamey Jasta, announced last summer that he had purchased the rights from Koshick and would curate the rejuvenated festival.
"Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to," Jasta said in a statement. "Memorial Day Weekend 2023 … it returns with a stacked lineup and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee."
Tickets — a mix of single-day, two-day passes and three-day passes — go on sale at therave.com beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, with various presales beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Prices and the schedule have yet to be announced, and more acts to be announced, according to the Metal Fest Facebook page.
Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup (so far)
Friday, May 26
- Dark Angel
- Napalm Death
- Corrosion of Conformity
- After The Burial
- Dying Fetus
- Crowbar
- Goatwhore
Saturday, May 27
- Anthrax
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Shadows Fall
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- Obituary
- Fear Factory
- Terror
Sunday, May 28
- Lamb of God
- The Halo Effect
- Vio-lence
- Broken Hope
- Gatecreeper
- Dying Wish
Other Metal Fest Acts (dates TBA)
- Immolation
- Jungle Rot
- Misery Index
- Macabre
- Sanguisugabogg
- Frozen Soul
- Defeated Sanity
- Khemmis
- Undeath
- Blood Incantation
- Imperial Triumphant
- Impaler
- Fuming Mouth
- Ingrown
- Hath
- Repentance
- Casket Robbery
- Disinter
- Thrown Into Exile
- Toxic Ruin
