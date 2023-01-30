Milwaukee Metal Fest returns for first time in more than a decade, with Lamb of God, Anthrax, 40 more bands

Milwaukee metalheads rejoice — Milwaukee Metal Fest is back.

More than a decade since the last installment, the festival is coming back for a three-day run Memorial Day weekend at the Rave. The first 40 acts — specializing in death metal, thrash and other subgenres — were announced Monday, led by headliners Lamb of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies.

Other notable bookings include Napalm Death, Dark Angel, the Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall and Jungle Rot from Kenosha.

Founded by Jack Koshick, Milwaukee Metal Fest ran as an annual event from 1987 until 2004, according to hard-rock news site Loudwire. Hatebreed was one of the bands that frequently played the festival; the band's frontman, Jamey Jasta, announced last summer that he had purchased the rights from Koshick and would curate the rejuvenated festival.

"Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to," Jasta said in a statement. "Memorial Day Weekend 2023 … it returns with a stacked lineup and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee."

Tickets — a mix of single-day, two-day passes and three-day passes — go on sale at therave.com beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, with various presales beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Prices and the schedule have yet to be announced, and more acts to be announced, according to the Metal Fest Facebook page.

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup (so far)

Friday, May 26

Dark Angel

Napalm Death

Corrosion of Conformity

After The Burial

Dying Fetus

Crowbar

Goatwhore

Saturday, May 27

Anthrax

Suicidal Tendencies

Shadows Fall

The Black Dahlia Murder

Obituary

Fear Factory

Terror

Sunday, May 28

Lamb of God

The Halo Effect

Vio-lence

Broken Hope

Gatecreeper

Dying Wish

Other Metal Fest Acts (dates TBA)

Immolation

Jungle Rot

Misery Index

Macabre

Sanguisugabogg

Frozen Soul

Defeated Sanity

Khemmis

Undeath

Blood Incantation

Imperial Triumphant

Impaler

Fuming Mouth

Ingrown

Hath

Repentance

Casket Robbery

Disinter

Thrown Into Exile

Toxic Ruin

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.