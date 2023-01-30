Kansas uses big win to move up to #8 in the Top 25 Rankings

The Jayhawks split games against Baylor and Kentucky on the road, but still moved up one spot.

Despite losing on the road to the Baylor Bears on Big Monday last week, the Kansas Jayhawks were able to avoid dropping in both the AP and Coaches Poll. In fact, they used a big win over the Kentucky Wildcats to move up to eighth in both rankings, setting up another week of games between two Top 25 teams.

Purdue was the unanimous #1 team, with Tennessee moving up 2 spots to #2 in both polls. Houston maintains third, and the polls both had Virginia, Alabama, Kansas State and Arizona in some order for spots 4-7. After the Jayhawks, UCLA and Texas rounded out the Top 10 in both polls, although the order was flipped.

The Big 12 had some big movement in the polls this week, thanks to some favorable results in the SEC Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma's win over Alabama didn't have a huge impact on the polls, but the West Virginia won over Auburn caused the Tigers to take a huge dive. Baylor used wins over Kansas and Arkansas to move up six spots, coming in at #11. Iowa State dropped one spot in the AP poll and stayed still in the Coaches Poll, coming in at #13 in both rankings. And TCU dropped after their loss to Mississippi State, which seems a big harsh given the players that were missing. The only other Big 12 team receiving votes is West Virginia, who got two points in the AP Poll.

It's another big week of games between ranked teams, starting with #11 Baylor traveling to #10/#9 Texas tonight at 8pm CST. Tuesday features the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown, as #7/#6 Kansas State comes to Lawrence to take on #8 Kansas. Wednesday features #17.Providence heading to Cincinnati to take on #16/#15 Xavier. Then on Saturday, Kansas travels to #13 Iowa State, #25/#23 Auburn goes to #2 Tennessee, #23/#21 Miami heads to #20/#19 Clemson, #1 Purdue visits #21/#22 Indiana, Texas visits Kansas State and #12/#14 Gonzaga goes to Moraga to take on #18 Saint Mary's

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .