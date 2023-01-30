Boys basketball: Vote now for the lohud Player of the Week

Get your thumbs ready. We're hitting the pause button for a quick look back and spotlighting the student/athletes who made headlines on the court. Nominations are submitted each week by the coaches. Read what these finalists got done in between the lines and vote. The poll will remain open until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Boys basketball rankings: New Rochelle is back up to speed and back into the top 10

Last week: Fox Lane reverses direction with a win over Poughkeepsie

Sean Berrigan, Tappan Zee

The senior guard came up with 20 points and 17 rebounds in a win against Panas. He also beat the buzzer with a layup to force a second overtime. Berrigan then had 22 points in limited minutes against Ramapo and Magnus.

Keith Capuano, Hastings

The junior center filled up the stat sheet in a win over Irvington, getting a career-high 31 points along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.

Matteo Cervone, Haldane

The senior forward reached 1,000 career points last Friday when he scored 24 in a 77-68 rivalry win over Beacon.

Matt Fitzsimons, Somers

The senior guard had 22 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime win against Rye. He scored seven in OT. Fitzsimons then delivered 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Ardsley.

Lawrence Mitchell, Clarkstown South

The senior guard had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Mamaroneck then collected 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in a loss to Pearl River, the first Vikings setback of the season.

Brandon Montero, Yorktown

The junior forward wound up with 17 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Mahopac, then added 14 points and nine rebounds in a win over Fox Lane.

Tyson Repa, Byram Hills

The junior guard had 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in a win over Iona Prep B and put up 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a win over Rye.

Carlos Rodriguez, Scarsdale

The junior guard delivered 25 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 74-64 loss to CHSAA power St. Francis Prep.

Guillermo Zabala, Port Chester

The junior guard brought the Rams back to win a pair of games. He had 40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and seven steals against Saunders, then beat the final buzzer in a 56-53 victory against Blind Brook, finishing with 34 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

