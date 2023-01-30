Adorable Red Panda Escapes San Diego Zoo Habitat VIDEO

Photo: Getty Images

A two-year old Red Panda named Adira went on an adventure early Sunday morning making her way up and over her San Diego Zoo habitat as zoo guests watched.

According to the San Diego Zoo's website, "With their bushy tail for balance—which can be as long as their body—and claws for gripping, red pandas are acrobatic tree dwellers. Most of their time is spent in trees."

Although the situation was not an emergency, the area around Adira's enclosure was evacuted while zookeepers worked to lure her to the ground. According to posts on socila media, it took hours for keeper to lure Adira to the ground so they could return her to her habitat.

Zoo officials confirmed that the trees in the Red Panda habitat will be trimmed so that there's not a repeat performance.