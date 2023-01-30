ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Adorable Red Panda Escapes San Diego Zoo Habitat VIDEO

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdE2S_0kWMuQh700
Photo: Getty Images

A two-year old Red Panda named Adira went on an adventure early Sunday morning making her way up and over her San Diego Zoo habitat as zoo guests watched.

According to the San Diego Zoo's website, "With their bushy tail for balance—which can be as long as their body—and claws for gripping, red pandas are acrobatic tree dwellers. Most of their time is spent in trees."

Although the situation was not an emergency, the area around Adira's enclosure was evacuted while zookeepers worked to lure her to the ground. According to posts on socila media, it took hours for keeper to lure Adira to the ground so they could return her to her habitat.

Zoo officials confirmed that the trees in the Red Panda habitat will be trimmed so that there's not a repeat performance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Critically Endangered Species of Horse Born at San Diego Zoo: 'A Tremendous Moment'

Born on Christmas Day, the unnamed female foal is the first of the critically endangered species to be born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014 The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) announced on Friday that a critically endangered Przewalksi's horse foal was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. According to a release from the nonprofit, the colt is the first of its kind to be born at the Safari Park since 2014 — and one of the few born in North America in the past year. The unnamed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Time Out Global

Two adorable baby porcupines have been born at London Zoo

Who knew that baby porcupines would be so adorable? London Zoo has just welcomed two new arrivals, and their big ears and bewildered little faces will melt your ice-cold heart. Baby porcupines are known as porcupettes (stash that info in your brain, it could win you a pub quiz some day!) And thankfully for their longsuffering mother, they’re born with soft spines that harden up when they’re a week old.
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Wolf Pack Corner a Snow Leopard in Tense Turf War

Snow leopards have adapted to survive in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. Their enormous black rosettes and thick white-gray coat fit in nicely with Asia’s high, rugged mountains. These cats are regularly alluded to as the “ghost of the mountains” due to their spectacular natural...
People

WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Zookeepers Reach into Crocodiles’ Stomachs, This is What Got Removed

Veterinarians at a Florida zoo were forced to sedate their “highly endangered” duo of Cuban crocodiles Tuesday after one was suspected of swallowing a plastic bottle. This procedure came as the result of a zoogoer approaching Zoo Miami officials to admit they dropped a plastic bottle into the crocodile enclosure. When staff entered the enclosure to retrieve it, the bottle was nowhere to be found. This led zookeepers to the assumption that one of the crocodiles consumed it.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

OPINION: Horrific Brown Bear Fatality Reiterates Dangers of Carnivores in Captivity

As conservationists continue to do better by wildlife, a horrific brown bear fatality reminds us of the cost of carnivores in captivity. On January 3rd, an employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo was mauled to death by a captive brown bear. The zookeeper, a man identified only by the initials A.G., fed the bear as he would any other day. But his failure to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure afterwards would cost him his life.
msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy