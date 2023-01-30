Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Fire at Dolphin Apartments closes Kennewick Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9:41 p.m. Kennewick Ave has been reopened. First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire. The Pasco Fire Department is...
nbcrightnow.com
Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
nbcrightnow.com
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man in Columbia River right before boat capsizes
COLUMBIA RIVER — The U.S. Coast Guard arrived “in the nick of time” for a rescue at the mouth of the Columbia River, where two crews had been on a training mission, according to a recent update from USCG PNW. While the crews were in the water,...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
nbcrightnow.com
Cerna Sr.'s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior's non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family's investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor's Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran through August...
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
nbcrightnow.com
$10k in grants available for new Grandview businesses
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The City of Grandview is offering five grants of up to $10,000 to qualified new business owners as an effort to improve the local economy and help budding entrepreneurs. “Grandview is a family-friendly, growth-oriented community, and we are looking for ways to help new business owners settle into...
KUOW
Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound
Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
nbcrightnow.com
Staff, AED at Desert Hills Middle School save student whose heart stopped
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Five staff members at the Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick worked together to save the life of a seventh grade student, according to a news release from the Kennewick School District. The student was revived after his heart stopped in class; he is now recovering and reportedly expected to come back to school soon.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon bill would ban lawmakers from hiring family as aides
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature that would ban lawmakers from hiring family members as aides has sparked a debate about nepotism at the state Capitol. Under current law, public officials are barred from employing relatives unless they declare a conflict of interest. Legislators,...
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Comments / 0