ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Dunedin woman dies in crash

A motorist died Jan. 30 when her car left Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue and crashed into a tree in the median. The Clearwater Police Department reported that Shannon Pollock, 47, of Dunedin was driving a Nissan Versa westbound when the crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. She was taken to Mease Hospital Dunedin where she later died.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

E-bike rider struck, killed in St. Pete

An electric bicycle rider was killed Jan. 30 when the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of 22nd Avenue N and 52nd Street N in St. Petersburg. Police said the Ancher e-bike was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue and a Ford Escape was southbound on 52nd Street when the accident occurred at 6:32 p.m. The victim, Jason Johnson, 38, was transported to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in Port Richey crash

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 20-year-old man was killed Monday morning after a vehicle changed lanes, hitting the man on a motorcycle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old female from Port Richey was traveling westbound on Ridge Road, in the outside lane, just west of Sterling Lane. A 20-year-old...
PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy