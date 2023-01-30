An electric bicycle rider was killed Jan. 30 when the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of 22nd Avenue N and 52nd Street N in St. Petersburg. Police said the Ancher e-bike was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue and a Ford Escape was southbound on 52nd Street when the accident occurred at 6:32 p.m. The victim, Jason Johnson, 38, was transported to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO