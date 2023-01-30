Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Dunedin woman dies in crash
A motorist died Jan. 30 when her car left Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue and crashed into a tree in the median. The Clearwater Police Department reported that Shannon Pollock, 47, of Dunedin was driving a Nissan Versa westbound when the crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. She was taken to Mease Hospital Dunedin where she later died.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Beach Beacon
E-bike rider struck, killed in St. Pete
An electric bicycle rider was killed Jan. 30 when the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of 22nd Avenue N and 52nd Street N in St. Petersburg. Police said the Ancher e-bike was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue and a Ford Escape was southbound on 52nd Street when the accident occurred at 6:32 p.m. The victim, Jason Johnson, 38, was transported to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Pedestrian killed in serious crash that shut down E. Busch Blvd in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday morning on East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. Tampa police say the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Busch Boulevard. The road was closed for...
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Woman Extricated From Underneath A PSTA Bus After Being Hit In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:23 a.m., a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus was traveling west on 1st Avenue North. The bus made a left turn to travel south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North. There were no passengers on the bus.
Survey crew finds bones of New Port Richey woman missing since 2021
The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman's remains were found last month.
Pedestrian Suffers Severe Injuries In Venice Crash At S. Tamiami And Shamrock Blvd.
VENICE, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and Shamrock Boulevard in Venice. The pedestrian has severe bodily
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in Port Richey crash
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 20-year-old man was killed Monday morning after a vehicle changed lanes, hitting the man on a motorcycle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old female from Port Richey was traveling westbound on Ridge Road, in the outside lane, just west of Sterling Lane. A 20-year-old...
Rollover crash causes major delays on Howard Frankland Bridge
A rollover crash is causing major delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday evening.
PSTA bus hits woman in St. Pete, leaves her in critical condition
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg was shut down after a woman was hit by a PSTA bus on Wednesday.
14-year-old arrested for manslaughter after 12-year-old shot, killed: TPD
A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a Tampa shooting in early January.
St. Pete police: 58-year-old woman steps off curb, gets hit by PSTA bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus Wednesday morning, according to St. Petersburg police. In an afternoon update, the agency says the bus was heading west on 1st Avenue North when it made a...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with Alzheimer's.
