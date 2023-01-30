GIRLS BASKETBALL: Best Battles the Best . . . Wilson Reaches 1,000 . . . Neumann-Goretti Wins Thriller . . . Lansdale Catholic Undefeated . . . Conwell-Egan Unrelenting

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA--Hayden Mann’s 100th career win will always be a special moment. There just wasn’t much of a buildup. But that’s a credit to the Conwell-Egan High School senior’s quick and efficient work of his 160-pound match in the Philadelphia Catholic League championship wrestling match. Mann was asked by his coaches to bump up from his normal 152-pound slot as a strategic advantage in team scoring. Mann delivered, and so did the Eagles in the form of a 40-30 victory over La Salle College High School in the PCL championship on Jan. 30th.

