GIRLS BASKETBALL: Best Battles the Best . . . Wilson Reaches 1,000 . . . Neumann-Goretti Wins Thriller . . . Lansdale Catholic Undefeated . . . Conwell-Egan Unrelenting

BOYS BASKETBALL: Neumann-Goretti Hands Roman Catholic First PCL Loss Without Wright
Khaafiq Myers & Stephon Ashley-Wright Lead the Way in Huge Victory. PHILADELPHIA-It was a shot that has become so rudimentary for Khaafiq Myers that he forgets it wasn’t a strength at this time last year. With the clock winding down, he sized up one of the best guards the...
BOYS BASKETBALL: O'Hara's Pearse McGuinn Following a Path Less Traveled
SPRINGFIELD, PA—Cardinal O’ Hara High School’s Pearse McGuinn chose the road less traveled. His father, Dan McGuinn, was one of the best to row at Temple University, captaining the Owls and continuing their long tradition of winning the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta during his time there in the 1990s.
WRESTLING: A Career Milestone Highlights Conwell-Egan's PCL Championship Title Victory
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA--Hayden Mann’s 100th career win will always be a special moment. There just wasn’t much of a buildup. But that’s a credit to the Conwell-Egan High School senior’s quick and efficient work of his 160-pound match in the Philadelphia Catholic League championship wrestling match. Mann was asked by his coaches to bump up from his normal 152-pound slot as a strategic advantage in team scoring. Mann delivered, and so did the Eagles in the form of a 40-30 victory over La Salle College High School in the PCL championship on Jan. 30th.
COLLEGE: Drexel's Justin Moore Upsets College of Charleston in Comeback Win
PHILADELPHIA - The Drexel University Dragons (13-10) welcomed in the College of Charleston Cougars (21-3) to the Daskalakis Athletic Center Thursday night. Drexel staged a comeback win with seconds to spare thanks to freshman Justin Moore who ended the game 70-69 on a long-range jumper. Drexel center Amari Williams led...
