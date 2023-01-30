ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Suspect accused of shooting neighbor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
Kait 8

FBI Little Rock warns about new Spanish-speaking virtual scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two men who vandalized a cemetery outside of Jonesboro get jail time

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While some individuals spent their time in doors during this recent winter weather, two men from Brookland decided to tamper with tombstones. According to our content partners at Region 8 News a police report said Cody Cox, 53 and Joe Long, 32 were at the Pinelog Cemetery during the early hours of Jan. 31 doing doughnuts in their truck.
JONESBORO, AR
Eagle 106.3

What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?

Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
ed88radio.com

Proclamation on Disaster Relief in Arkansas, Ashley, Clay, Garland, Lincoln, and Phillips Counties

WHEREAS: On or about January 02, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding began, and continued thereafter, causing great damage to private property and public facilities in various jurisdictions in Arkansas;. WHEREAS: Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within the State; and. WHEREAS: These...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy