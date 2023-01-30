Read full article on original website
Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex
(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
FBI Little Rock warns about new Spanish-speaking virtual scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
BRYANT, Ark. (KATV) — Parents of a Bryant Junior High School cheerleader are sounding the alarm on what they said was a lack of disciplinary actions taken by the school district after their student was targeted by other cheerleaders. A group of Bryant cheerleaders captured a photo Candace and...
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
Man & woman, accused of kidnapping Arkansas mother & children in Mississippi County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Manila, Arkansas have arrested a man and woman who they believe broke into a woman's home and kidnapped her and her children at gunpoint Thursday morning. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, officers responded to the reported kidnapping at 4:50...
Two men who vandalized a cemetery outside of Jonesboro get jail time
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While some individuals spent their time in doors during this recent winter weather, two men from Brookland decided to tamper with tombstones. According to our content partners at Region 8 News a police report said Cody Cox, 53 and Joe Long, 32 were at the Pinelog Cemetery during the early hours of Jan. 31 doing doughnuts in their truck.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Jefferson County power to be restored Saturday Entergy says
The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday and overnight, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Proclamation on Disaster Relief in Arkansas, Ashley, Clay, Garland, Lincoln, and Phillips Counties
WHEREAS: On or about January 02, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding began, and continued thereafter, causing great damage to private property and public facilities in various jurisdictions in Arkansas;. WHEREAS: Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within the State; and. WHEREAS: These...
'Stressful definitely:' Little Rock emergency shelter changes location due to power outage
Little Rock (KATV) — The cold weather continues to loom over much of the state this week. A Little Rock organization is doing their part to keep the homeless community out of freezing temperatures. Founder of The Van, Aaron Reddin said it's not uncommon for them to open up...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
