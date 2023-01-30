Vote for Mississippi boys and girls high school athlete of the week Jan. 23-28

There were several top performers across the state in boys and girls high school sports, but only one can be voted athlete of the week for Jan. 23-28.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email lnewsome@gannett.com.

Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour per device. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email clscoreboard@jackson.gannett.com.

MCDONALD'S ALL-AMERICANMadison Booker describes 'moment of tears' over McDonald's All-American Game selection

STORYLINES TO WATCHFive top Mississippi high school basketball storylines heading into playoffs

BOYS NOMINATIONS

Marcel Bridges, Brandon: Bridges had a team-high 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Brandon's 78-52 victory over Petal on Jan. 24. The senior had a game-high in Friday's 59-53 loss to Meridian.

Richard Frazier, Forrest County AHS: The senior had a team-high 15 points as Forrest Count defeated 56-18 victory over Poplarville on Friday. Frazier has helped lead the Aggies to 18 consecutive victories.

Dorian McMillian, Pascagoula: McMillian's half court heave delivered Pascagoula a 68-66 victory over Biloxi on Saturday.

Tamarion Hoover, Yazoo City: Hoover led Yazoo City with 15 points and 19 rebounds in a 50-40 victory over Greenwood on Saturday.

MAIS BASKETBALLOle Miss signee Josh Hubbard on closing in on Mississippi's all-time scoring record

TOP PERFORMERSMississippi high school basketball top performers for week of Jan. 23

GIRLS NOMINATIONS

Kayla Jones, Clinton: The freshman had game-winning goals in 1-0 victories over Tupelo on Monday and Germantown on Saturday. Jones helped Clinton advance to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals.

Madison Booker, Germantown: The Texas signee had 25 points and six rebounds, including four three pointers in a 43-39 victory over Clinton on Friday.

Xana Winter, Holmes County Central: The junior had a team-high 27 points along with 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists in Holmes County Central's 68-58 loss to Neshoba Central.

Macie Phifer, Ignomar: Phifer passed 2,000 career points with her 22 points, 13 rebounds and four block performance in a 60-50 victory over Kossuth on Thursday.