Ellsworth School in South Windsor. via South Windsor Public Schools

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Board of Education is accepting nominations for the 2023 Eugene Policelli Service Awards to honor those who have volunteered their time in service to the town.

Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 24. The honorees will be notified by April 3 followed by a ceremony on May 2.

Nomination forms for this year’s contestants can be submitted on the school’s website or by hard copy.