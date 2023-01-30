Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa A.G. Bird Joins Warning About Mailing Abortion Pills
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s attorney general has signaled she would likely join a multi-state lawsuit if major pharmacy chains start selling abortion pills by mail. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has not issued a written statement of her own but has added her signature to letters from attorneys general in Missouri and Alabama. One of the letters Bird and 19 other Republicans signed says as state attorneys general, it is their responsibility to protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in their states.
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
kiwaradio.com
Court Pilot Program Sends Text Reminders In Sioux, Five Other Counties
Orange City, Iowa — The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in Sioux County and five others where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Court officials tell us it will remind people of their upcoming court dates and of payments that are due. It’s up and running in Sioux County as well as Shelby, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and Polk counties.
kiwaradio.com
More Landowners Have Signed Easement Agreements With Summit Carbon Solutions
Ames, Iowa — A total of 1,050 landowners have voluntarily signed easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions for their proposed carbon capture pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO Lee Blank says more landowners are signing the easement agreements because it could help the ag economy, commodity prices, and Iowa land values.
kiwaradio.com
Midwest Economy’s ‘Business Barometer’ Drops To Lowest Level Since 2008
Omaha, Nebraska — The latest economic survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows the business barometer falling to its worst January level in 15 years. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the monthly report ranks the region’s economy on a zero-to-100 scale and he...
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Ice thickness is around 19+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.
kiwaradio.com
How to decide when to expand grain storage on your operation
IARN — The Iowa Ag Expo was held this week at the Iowa Events Center and Wells Fargo Arena. It is the third largest indoor ag show in the country bringing thousands of farmers together to discover the latest and greatest in agriculture innovation and technology from hundreds of exhibitors.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Parents Sue A School With Instruction About Gender Identity In Grades K-8
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth-grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy. Jill Bjorklund of Ankeny, an opponent of...
kiwaradio.com
Importance of drought and stress tolerance when selecting a corn hybrid
IARN — Innovation and advancement in corn hybrids have allowed for bin busting yield numbers and protection from drought and heat stress. Andrew Penney is a technical agronomist with Dekalb based in Iowa. He says that advancements in corn breeding have happened very suddenly and have made today’s plants more resilient and healthy than in the past.
kiwaradio.com
Get your Census of Ag filled out and returned
IARN — You have certainly seen the USDA’s Census of Agriculture waiting for you to fill out and return. You have likely heard ag media, ourselves included, reminding you to get this information filled out and sent back. The deadline is now less than a week away. Your responses must be in by Monday, February 6th.
kiwaradio.com
Christian High Schools Looking Forward To Results Of “School Choice” Bill
Northwest Iowa — With the new “school choice” bill that Governor Reynolds has signed into law, which would give families money for their children to attend private school, there will be some changes in northwest Iowa. But in talking with Unity Christian High School Principal Wayne Dykstra,...
kiwaradio.com
Increasing livestock profitability through optimized feed plans
IARN — Producers are always searching for ways to raise livestock more efficiently and profitably. Dr. Jim Smith a senior technical swine nutritionist with Kent Feeds, recently spoke at the Iowa Pork Congress revealing the results of a recent study with an optimized feed plan for Berkshire hogs. For...
Comments / 0