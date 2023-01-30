Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kpcw.org
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte shares updates from Wednesday's meeting.
kpcw.org
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly shares updates from Thursday's meeting.
kpcw.org
Elk still complicating commute for drivers on I-80
The recent wildlife crowds on the East Bench started Feb. 1 near the I-215/I-80 interchange and have continued through the week as officials try to move an elk herd to areas safer for motorists and animals. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said about 60 elk have been migrating down...
kpcw.org
Zach Frankel breaks down new bill aimed at helping Great Salt Lake
Zach Frankel breaks down a new bill unveiled last week that would establish unprecedented guidelines for how Utah should respond to the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
kpcw.org
Park City Manager Matt Dias shares what to expect at upcoming city council meeting
Park City Manager Matt Dias shares what to expect at this week's upcoming city council meeting.
kpcw.org
State of Mind mental health symposium returns Feb. 13 to Feb. 16
Connect Summit County mental health awareness coordinator Betty Morin has details about the third annual State of Mind mental health symposium returning Feb. 13 to Feb. 16.
kpcw.org
Fresh Tracks Friday | February 3, 2023
9 a.m. - Dustbowl Revivial - Set Me Free. Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of American roots music. This song is the title track off their EP released last year. The band is currently in Park City as they are performing 2 more shows at the Egyptian Theatre!
