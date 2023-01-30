Read full article on original website
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
fox13news.com
Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Beach Beacon
Man charged with abuse of disabled person
A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on one count of abuse of a disabled person after police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive. The owner of a group home had reported about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 that video had shown that an employee battered a disabled adult under the care of the group home. Investigators said the suspect, Douglas Rivera, battered the victim Jan. 29 at about 1:30 p.m. by striking him in the head with his elbow. Additionally, Rivera picked the victim up and slammed him onto the ground.
Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in early January. According to investigators, just before 1 PM on January 8, 2023, the Tampa Police Department received a call for service to a home on the 2600 block
fox13news.com
Jury sides with corrections officer accused of battery after alleged victim testifies
TAMPA, Fla. - It took a jury just 30 minutes to determine who was telling the truth in a criminal harassment case involving two law enforcement officers. Defendant Frankie Perez, a correctional officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Coleman, once dated the alleged victim, Denise Correa, who works at a security guard at the University of Tampa campus.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
fox13news.com
Police searching for second suspect in W. Main St and N. Albany Ave. shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Two months after a young mother was shot and killed in West Tampa, police announced an arrest in the case. Investigators said 26-year-old Justice Stephens was never the target of the shooting, but now her toddler is left without a mother and her family without her light.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
Bay News 9
Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with Alzheimer's.
fox13news.com
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco To Brief Media On Large-Scale Human Trafficking Case And Arrests
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference tomorrow, Feb. 1, to discuss a recent large-scale human trafficking case and related arrests. Sheriff Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Additional
