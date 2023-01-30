ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
TAMPA, FL
Man charged with abuse of disabled person

A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on one count of abuse of a disabled person after police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive. The owner of a group home had reported about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 that video had shown that an employee battered a disabled adult under the care of the group home. Investigators said the suspect, Douglas Rivera, battered the victim Jan. 29 at about 1:30 p.m. by striking him in the head with his elbow. Additionally, Rivera picked the victim up and slammed him onto the ground.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Jury sides with corrections officer accused of battery after alleged victim testifies

TAMPA, Fla. - It took a jury just 30 minutes to determine who was telling the truth in a criminal harassment case involving two law enforcement officers. Defendant Frankie Perez, a correctional officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Coleman, once dated the alleged victim, Denise Correa, who works at a security guard at the University of Tampa campus.
TAMPA, FL
Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL

