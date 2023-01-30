ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

City begins debris removal process, provides resources

AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm

CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas’ tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?

Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy expects to have all power restored by 6 p.m. Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — In an email to Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said the utility provider expects to have all outages restored by 6 p.m. on Friday. “However, this situation is fluid and we expect that there will be more icing through tonight,”...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy