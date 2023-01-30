Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
'Over and over again, we see the same failure' | Austin mayor apologizes to residents as City provides update on recovery efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from various City of Austin departments have been working around the clock to restore power to tens of thousands of residents and clear debris from area roads. On Friday at 10 a.m., City officials provided an update on recovery efforts from the winter storm that...
Austin Energy now 'cautiously optimistic' on restoration efforts, as mayor issues apology
Austin Energy is sharing a little more optimism Friday, after the utility “turned a corner” in its efforts to restore power to more than one hundred thousand customers without electricity.
City begins debris removal process, provides resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications.
Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
H-E-B and public officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?
Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
One Texas City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
City of Austin suspending all regular non-essential operations through Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — As a Winter Weather Warning continues through Thursday morning, the City of Austin is suspending all regular non-essential operations effective 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. During this time, all essential public safety services will continue. Essential employees will continue responding to the winter weather event. Some...
250 people dumpster dive outside Austin H-E-B for discarded, spoiled food, constable says
What was seen as an opportunity for about 250 scavengers outside of an H-E-B during the winter storm turned out be risky to their health more than anything, according to a constable.
Austin Energy expects to have all power restored by 6 p.m. Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — In an email to Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said the utility provider expects to have all outages restored by 6 p.m. on Friday. “However, this situation is fluid and we expect that there will be more icing through tonight,”...
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
Governments offices near Lake Travis closed Feb. 2; residents should plan to be without power for extended period
Austin city workers work to remove downed trees in East Austin. (Adrian Gandara/ Community Impact) Most offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave and West Lake Hills remain closed Feb. 2. Officials with the city of Lakeway are cautioning residents to be careful driving roadways, as there are nonfunctioning...
