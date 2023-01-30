Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
Fox 19
Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
Fox 19
School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
Fox 19
Family of Cincinnati man who vanished 5 years ago vows to continue search
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers five years after their loved one mysteriously disappeared. Joshua Wright, who would now be 36, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck. “He left out...
Fox 19
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man crushed to death by a safe door in Milford has been identified. John Earhart, 59, of Batavia, died after the door fell on him sometime Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. Union Township police and fire responded to a workplace...
Fox 19
Triple homicide in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Police Looking For Two Robbery Suspects
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Cincinnati police are looking for two robbery suspects. The suspects robbed a 69 year old lady and threw her to the ground. They pointed a gun at the woman and then stole her vehicle. Via WLWT. They pointed a...
Fox 19
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
Fox 19
Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
Fox 19
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Fox 19
Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
WKRC
1 injured, 1 arrested in domestic shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot Thursday morning in Colerain Township. Emergency crews were called to the Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. They found the victim who was taken to the hospital. She's expected...
Fox 19
Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not...
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
Fox 19
Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her two sons are dead in what Cincinnati police are calling a double murder-suicide. Early Friday, police found the bodies of Eric Johnson Jr., 19, his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle...
