Wyoming, OH

actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Police Looking For Two Robbery Suspects

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Cincinnati police are looking for two robbery suspects. The suspects robbed a 69 year old lady and threw her to the ground. They pointed a gun at the woman and then stole her vehicle. Via WLWT. They pointed a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her two sons are dead in what Cincinnati police are calling a double murder-suicide. Early Friday, police found the bodies of Eric Johnson Jr., 19, his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH

