ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh funeral shooting suspects held for trial; video played in court

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been ordered to stand trial ina shooting outside a church where a funeral service was being held in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. Surveillance video of the Oct. 28 shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church was introduced at the preliminary hearing Friday for Hezekiah Nixon, 17, and Shawn Davis, 19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man accused of impersonating first responder

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-old rushed to surgery after Pa. shooting: report

A 16-year-old boy was wounded and rushed to surgery following a shooting incident in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. The incident occurred along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. First responders found the teen inside a home suffering from three...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy