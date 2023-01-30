Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh funeral shooting suspects held for trial; video played in court
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been ordered to stand trial ina shooting outside a church where a funeral service was being held in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. Surveillance video of the Oct. 28 shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church was introduced at the preliminary hearing Friday for Hezekiah Nixon, 17, and Shawn Davis, 19.
Pa. man arrested for impersonating first responder, trying to pull over an officer: reports
Pittsburgh authorities didn’t hesitate to arrest a man they said was impersonating a first responder after he pulled up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. According to court documents, 30-year-old Patrick Barton...
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
wtae.com
Man accused of impersonating first responder
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
Former part-time cop gets probation for improper traffic stop
A former Southwest Greensburg part-time police officer was sentenced Friday to serve one year on probation for making an illegal traffic stop while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction. James Edward Shaw, 56, of Connellsville was convicted of the misdemeanor offense following a nonjury trial in December. It stemmed...
New video shown during court hearing for 2 suspects in Brighton Heights funeral shooting
The two teens police say are responsible for a funeral shooting that injured six people sat in front of a judge on Friday afternoon.
Target 11 Exclusive: Officers fired over Jim Rogers’ death will attempt to return to department
The suspended officers will be fighting to clear the disciplinary action on their records.
New details emerge regarding ex-Greensburg police chief arrested on federal drug charges
It’s been one week since Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning was arrested on federal drug charges. The 25-page federal indictment alleged that the chief helped distribute meth and cocaine for two years.
Target 11 Exclusive: Foster father accused of impregnating child in Pittsburgh facing new charges
A foster father accused of raping two foster children decades ago is now in jail, facing new charges in Cleveland, Ohio.
16-year-old rushed to surgery after Pa. shooting: report
A 16-year-old boy was wounded and rushed to surgery following a shooting incident in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. The incident occurred along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. First responders found the teen inside a home suffering from three...
18 people arrested during warrant sweep in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township
Eighteen people were taken into custody and two dozen bench warrants were cleared after a warrant sweep in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township.
pghcitypaper.com
Lawyers demand immediate intervention in alleged medical neglect of incarcerated man
A local law firm has written to the county Jail Oversight Board demanding an immediate intervention in the jail’s alleged neglect of an incarcerated individual with an incurable disease. In the week since Pittsburgh City Paper reported on Denzelle Kendrick’s allegations that Allegheny County Jail medical providers refused him...
McKeesport mayoral candidate facing second round of drug-related charges, says allegations are false
Corry Sanders is hoping to have a seat in that building as the next mayor of McKeesport but is now involved with his second run-in with authorities for drug-related charges.
Additional jail time ordered for Jeannette man who shot at neighbor's home
A Jeannette man acquitted of the attempted murder of a neighbor was sentenced Friday to serve up to 23 months in jail for firing a shotgun at the man’s home. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was ordered by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered to serve at least five additional months in jail.
wtae.com
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for leading heroin trafficking ring
A Pittsburgh man will serve nearly a decade behind bars for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking ring.
