Scientist are working to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help fight climate change
Scientifically named Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth was an elephant-like mammal covered in fur with large tusks and resistant to subzero temperatures. Sharing a common ancestor with modern elephants, the mammoth and the elephant split into two species around 6 million years ago. Theory suspects the mammoth could have gone extinct due to climate change, human hunting, or a virus over 10,000 years ago.
Which animals will survive climate change?
What animal species will survive projected future droughts, rising temperatures and habitat loss?
Warming climate driving fungi to become more dangerous to humans like in ‘The Last of Us’, scientists say
A disease-causing fungus could tolerate rising temperatures and become pathogenic to humans, shows a new study, revealing a scary parallel to HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic TV series The Last of Us.Global heating and the climate crisis may be responsible for helping the fungus resist soaring temperatures and harm humans, revealed the study published last week in the journal PNAS.The Last of Us, adapted to television from the immensely popular and critically praised video game series of the same name, reveals a dystopian world in which Cordyceps – a heat-adapted fungus that exists in the real world – takes over humans...
Researchers Disprove 30-Year-Old Climate Paradigm
The emergence of forests did not decrease the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. It is challenging to envision a world without trees today, however, in the past before the emergence of forests and human beings, the land was populated by shallow, shrub-like plants. For a long time, researchers globally...
Al Gore Blames Climate Change for the Death of Democracy, Predicts 1 Billion Climate Refugees in this Century
On Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore addressed a gathering of global leaders in Switzerland, warning them about the impending dangers of "rain bombs" and "boiling" oceans resulting from climate change.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says
The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada
Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
Scientists Launch Project to 'De-Extinct' the Dodo, Reintroduce to Natural Habitat
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The phrase “dead as a dodo” may be, well, dead as a dodo, if a recently-founded “de-extinction company” has its way. Colossal Biosciences, founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard geneticist...
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest
Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
Global Warming Is Worse Than We Thought, AI Tells Scientists
Scientists enlisted the help of an AI to estimate how long it would take until global warming gets really bad. The AI's assessment? We might be screwed. The resulting study, published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that global temperatures could reach the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius in just a decade. Exceed that, and scientists warn of increased drought, widescale die-offs of wildlife species and ecosystems, and famines, to name just a few drastic ramifications.
Large meteorite unearthed in Antarctica after thousands of years and it could unlock secrets of the universe
Antartica's heaviest meteorite has been found among a cluster of five that are suspected to have been wedged in a glacier for thousands of years. The largest of the haul has weighed in at nearly 17 pounds and given scientists new insight into Earth's history. Right by the Princess Elisabeth...
Māori Voyaged to Antarctica at Least 1,000 Years Before Europeans, Study Finds
When we think of Antarctic exploration, the narrative is overwhelmingly white. The first confirmed sighting of mainland Antarctica was attributed to a Russian expedition in 1820, while the first landing on the mainland is attributed to an American explorer in 1821. But investigations by New Zealander researchers suggest the indigenous...
Embers of an Ancient Inferno Pinpoint The Worst Extinction in Earth's History
The link between ancient volcanic eruptions and the most severe extinction event the world has ever seen just got even stronger. A new analysis of mercury isotopes has provided evidence that a quarter of a billion years ago, far-flung places in Earth's Southern Hemisphere were blanketed with debris from volcanic eruptions in Siberia.
Dozens feared missing, dead after slow-moving tropical cyclone impacts Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso developed on January 19 and was still being tracked nearly two weeks later off the coast of eastern Africa in the southwest Indian Ocean.
Water crises due to climate change: More severe than previously thought
Climate change alters the global atmospheric circulation, which in turn alters precipitation and evaporation in large parts of the world and, in consequence, the amount of river water that can be used locally. So far, projections of climate impact on stream flow have usually been calculated on the basis of physical models, e.g., the projections reported by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).
