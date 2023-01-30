ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
peaceful prospects

Scientist are working to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help fight climate change

Scientifically named Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth was an elephant-like mammal covered in fur with large tusks and resistant to subzero temperatures. Sharing a common ancestor with modern elephants, the mammoth and the elephant split into two species around 6 million years ago. Theory suspects the mammoth could have gone extinct due to climate change, human hunting, or a virus over 10,000 years ago.
The Independent

Warming climate driving fungi to become more dangerous to humans like in ‘The Last of Us’, scientists say

A disease-causing fungus could tolerate rising temperatures and become pathogenic to humans, shows a new study, revealing a scary parallel to HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic TV series The Last of Us.Global heating and the climate crisis may be responsible for helping the fungus resist soaring temperatures and harm humans, revealed the study published last week in the journal PNAS.The Last of Us, adapted to television from the immensely popular and critically praised video game series of the same name, reveals a dystopian world in which Cordyceps – a heat-adapted fungus that exists in the real world – takes over humans...
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Disprove 30-Year-Old Climate Paradigm

The emergence of forests did not decrease the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. It is challenging to envision a world without trees today, however, in the past before the emergence of forests and human beings, the land was populated by shallow, shrub-like plants. For a long time, researchers globally...
Tri-City Herald

Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says

The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
scitechdaily.com

New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada

Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
Good News Network

Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022

Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Phys.org

First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest

Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
Futurism

Global Warming Is Worse Than We Thought, AI Tells Scientists

Scientists enlisted the help of an AI to estimate how long it would take until global warming gets really bad. The AI's assessment? We might be screwed. The resulting study, published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that global temperatures could reach the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius in just a decade. Exceed that, and scientists warn of increased drought, widescale die-offs of wildlife species and ecosystems, and famines, to name just a few drastic ramifications.
ScienceAlert

Embers of an Ancient Inferno Pinpoint The Worst Extinction in Earth's History

The link between ancient volcanic eruptions and the most severe extinction event the world has ever seen just got even stronger. A new analysis of mercury isotopes has provided evidence that a quarter of a billion years ago, far-flung places in Earth's Southern Hemisphere were blanketed with debris from volcanic eruptions in Siberia.
Phys.org

Water crises due to climate change: More severe than previously thought

Climate change alters the global atmospheric circulation, which in turn alters precipitation and evaporation in large parts of the world and, in consequence, the amount of river water that can be used locally. So far, projections of climate impact on stream flow have usually been calculated on the basis of physical models, e.g., the projections reported by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

