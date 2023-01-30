ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM hires former Tesla executive Zach Kirkman for corporate development role

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
General Motors has hired the former head of electric carmaker Tesla's corporate development.

GM's CFO Paul Jacobson announced the news on his LinkedIn account Monday writing, "I’m pleased to share Zach Kirkman has joined GM as Vice President, Corporate Development and Global Mergers & Acquisitions. Previously serving as Head of Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions at Tesla, he brings an extensive background assessing and executing M&A, evaluating and managing minority investments, evaluating unique supply chain situations, as well as leading special projects."

GM is in the midst of transitioning to selling all zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 and will be rolling out 30 new EVs over the next 24 months. Jacobson said this hire will help GM accelerate the move.

As the Free Press reported last week, GM is back in the job market, looking to hire about 1,000 salaried employees this year after sitting it out much of last year amid economic concerns. Jacobson said of Kirkman, he is "a true auto enthusiast and has always had GM running through his veins. His first car was a 1969 Buick Wildcat convertible that he fully restored with his father. Zach’s passion for the industry and breadth of experience will undoubtedly be an asset as we continue charting the future of GM and executing our vision and strategy."

Kirkman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on joining GM. According to his LinkedIn page, Kirkman worked for Tesla from August 2016 to December 2022. He worked in finance and corporate development at Apple from June 2008 through September 2014. He earned an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016.

Related
Ford to pay UAW hourly workers $9,176 in profit-sharing

Ford announced Thursday in its earnings report that its UAW employees will receive profit-sharing checks averaging $9,176 this year. Checks will be distributed March 9. That's up from $7,377 for hourly workers in 2021, when supply chain disruption and pandemic-related issues continued to shut down plants. Yet the logistics drama has also led to higher prices and bigger profits, which leads to higher profit-sharing checks for hourly workers and big bonuses for salaried workers. Ford UAW employees...
GM and Netflix partner to promote EVs in popular shows, Super Bowl ad

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is back touting General Motors' electric vehicles in a Super Bowl ad this year that has him chatting with zombies from Netflix's "Army of the Dead" and kids in "Stranger Things" and as he strolls through Regency-era England's "Bridgerton," where a Cadillac Lyriq awaits him. The ad kicks off a new partnership between GM and Netflix in which Netflix will start featuring GM's upcoming and current EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films...
Ford execs cut their own performance bonuses after weak 2022 earnings

Ford CEO Jim Farley, along with his executive management team, will take a cut in bonus pay linked to performance goals, he told employees less than 24 hours after the 2022 earnings report was released. In a memo emailed to staff Friday, and signed by Farley and Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, the Ford team at the top is leading by example on performance accountability. Salaried workers not ranked as senior managers will not be impacted by...
Economists predict another rate hike coming from the Fed

The S&P 500 reached its highest level in five months this past week as investors digested another Federal Reserve interest rate hike and a blowout January jobs report. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. The 0.25% rate hike marks another step down in tightening for the Fed following a 0.5% rate hike in December, but economists expect the central bank will issue at least one more rate hike in March in its ongoing battle against inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ford returns to the most prestigious motorsport globally: Formula 1

Ford Motor Co., which was financed and founded in 1903 on the racetrack, announced Friday that it's making another strategic bet on its future by returning to Formula 1. The global competition, which has been spotlighted by the popular Netflix series, "Drive to Survive," is seeing a rise in popularity here in the U.S. And Ford is partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing to form Red Bull Ford Powertrains starting in 2026.
