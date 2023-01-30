GM hires former Tesla executive Zach Kirkman for corporate development role

General Motors has hired the former head of electric carmaker Tesla's corporate development.

GM's CFO Paul Jacobson announced the news on his LinkedIn account Monday writing, "I’m pleased to share Zach Kirkman has joined GM as Vice President, Corporate Development and Global Mergers & Acquisitions. Previously serving as Head of Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions at Tesla, he brings an extensive background assessing and executing M&A, evaluating and managing minority investments, evaluating unique supply chain situations, as well as leading special projects."

GM is in the midst of transitioning to selling all zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 and will be rolling out 30 new EVs over the next 24 months. Jacobson said this hire will help GM accelerate the move.

As the Free Press reported last week, GM is back in the job market, looking to hire about 1,000 salaried employees this year after sitting it out much of last year amid economic concerns. Jacobson said of Kirkman, he is "a true auto enthusiast and has always had GM running through his veins. His first car was a 1969 Buick Wildcat convertible that he fully restored with his father. Zach’s passion for the industry and breadth of experience will undoubtedly be an asset as we continue charting the future of GM and executing our vision and strategy."

Kirkman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on joining GM. According to his LinkedIn page, Kirkman worked for Tesla from August 2016 to December 2022. He worked in finance and corporate development at Apple from June 2008 through September 2014. He earned an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016.