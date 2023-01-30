ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant

WSB Radio
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Police Department has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened downtown last Friday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Atlanta authorities released photos and a video of a suspect believe to be involved in the fatal shooting.

The man is bald with a gray beard. He’s described wearing a black sweater, gray pants and walks with a ‘noticeable’ limp.

Anyone with information on the shooting or can identify the suspect seen the in the video or photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online .

Those providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
