APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant
The Atlanta Police Department has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened downtown last Friday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
On Sunday, Atlanta authorities released photos and a video of a suspect believe to be involved in the fatal shooting.
The man is bald with a gray beard. He’s described wearing a black sweater, gray pants and walks with a ‘noticeable’ limp.
Anyone with information on the shooting or can identify the suspect seen the in the video or photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online .
Those providing information leading to the arrest of the suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
Comments / 0