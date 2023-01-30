As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO