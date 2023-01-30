Read full article on original website
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news
Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture
For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
ASU OL Coach Saga Tuitele on his excitement to get to know the offensive linemen
ASU OL Coach Saga Tuitele discusses how he loves getting to know the newcomers and returners in the OL room.
Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
A look at the reshuffled Ohio State 2024 Top Targets by position
With the 2023 recruiting season wrapped up for the Buckeyes it’s a good time to look at our Bucknuts 2024 Ohio State Top Targets. Now that the coaches have finished their January on the road recruiting, Bucknuts has reshuffled our 2024 Ohio State Top Targets list. The Buckeyes currently...
Four-star RB Jordan Marshall releases top four, talks timeline
Cincinnati Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall has named a top four of Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Marshall has visited all four schools with recent trips to see the Wolverines, Volunteers and Badgers in January,. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Marshall is a four-star and top ten back nationally per...
College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day
TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
UCLA Offers Top 100 LB and Dual-Sport Standout
After seeing him in person last month, UCLA offered Yelm (Wash.) linebacker Brayden Platt this week. In offering Platt, the Bruins offer the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington, a top 100 player nationally and one of the top two-sport stars out West. Platt had visited UCLA last...
