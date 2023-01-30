ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star RB Jordan Marshall releases top four, talks timeline

Cincinnati Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall has named a top four of Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Marshall has visited all four schools with recent trips to see the Wolverines, Volunteers and Badgers in January,. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Marshall is a four-star and top ten back nationally per...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day

TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?

The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA Offers Top 100 LB and Dual-Sport Standout

After seeing him in person last month, UCLA offered Yelm (Wash.) linebacker Brayden Platt this week. In offering Platt, the Bruins offer the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington, a top 100 player nationally and one of the top two-sport stars out West. Platt had visited UCLA last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

