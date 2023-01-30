Read full article on original website
Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Addresses Latest Casting Rumors
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed a very intricately thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. Superman: Legacy is probably the most interesting of the bunch because not only is Gunn writing the film, both he and Safran hope for him to direct, but it's still up in the air. The film will be releasing on July 11th, 2025 and not only does it not have a director attached, it hasn't even begun looking for the next Man of Steel. A Twitter account that goes by the handle of @DCULeaks posted a baseless rumor that casting for Superman has begun with a random actor as the top contender and the DC Studios co-CEO quickly debunked it.
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
DCU Fan Art Turns Wolfgang Novogratz Into James Gunn’s Superman
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't hold back with their announcement of the first few projects on their DC Studios slate. It was officially announced that a new Batman movie that will feature Bruce and Damien Wayne as Robin called The Brave and the Bold is in development as well as Superman: Legacy and a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Superman: Legacy will feature a new actor in the role as the film will follow a much younger Superman than Henry Cavill's. Fans have been wondering who could play the role and have even put out a bunch of names like Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), David Corenswet (Pearl) and an unknown actor named Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It). One artist has designed a new piece of fan art that shows Novogratz as the Man of Steel and it's something special.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost Killed Her During Magic Mike's Last Dance Lap Dance
Magic Mike's Last Dance is hitting theaters this month, and it will mark the third film of the franchise after Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Channing Tatum is returning to play the titular role, and this time he's teaming up with Eternals star Salma Hayek. Recently, Hayek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed Tatum's lap dance "nearly killed" her.
Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Addresses Shuri Cameo Rumors
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne addressed some of the speculation that Shuri could appear in Ironheart. Supporting a visit she made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs, the actress talked about her MCU character's impact overall. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine asked about how that promise from Wakanda Forever could come into play on Disney+. She joked, "I don't know man, that's just something that you're going to have to tune in and find out about." But, fans do want to know what's going to happen to Okoye, Letitia Wright's hero, and little T'Challa moving forward. Answers are probably on the way this summer. The MCU continues to expand outward, but sometimes you can make an educated guess about where the next turn will grow. Hopefully, viewers can look forward to hearing more as the series gets closer to airing.
Another DC Show Canceled After James Gunn's Chapter 1 Plans Take Shape
While Tuesday may have been an exciting day for DC fans with the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, Wednesday brought some bad news for fans of Pennyworth. HBO Max has canceled the prequel series centered around Batman's iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth after three seasons. The series, which was rebranded as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, recently concluded its third and now final season in late November.
Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Released
Hogwarts Legacy has just over a week left to go until it's fully out and playable, and ahead of that release, the game got its official launch trailer this week. It's got spells, creatures from the Harry Potter world, students participating in classes, and naturally, peril. The game itself is scheduled to be released on February 10th, though those who got certain special editions of the game will be able to play it a bit earlier.
Dune: Part Two Star Calls Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha "Terrifying"
This year will see the highly-anticipated debut of Dune: Part Two, Dennis Villeneuve's sequel to his 2021 sci-fi epic. The film will be adapting the remaining half of Frank Herbert's iconic novel, and will be weaving in a number of new faces, including Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. In a recent interview with USA Today, Bautista, who plays Feyd-Rautha's brother, Rabban Harkonnen, praised Buter, and teased that his portrayal in the film is definitely different from his offscreen persona, or even his recent take on Elvis Presley in Elvis.
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
NBC Reboot Gets Season 2 Renewal Before Season 1 Ends
These days, rebooting and reviving older television shows has become the norm. This year has already seen the debut of the That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show as well as the Night Court revival. While Netflix has yet to reveal the fate of That '90s Show, NBC is already taking another chance on Night Court. The show's first season still has five episodes left, but The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that it's already been renewed for a second season.
Peacock Exec Defends Recent Young Adult Series Cancellations
Peacock has made headlines for a number of surprising cancellations lately, with the relatively-new streaming service axing some surprising high-profile shows. Among them are two projects from The Vampire Diaries alum Julie Plec — a new take on the YA franchise Vampire Academy, which wrapped its first season last year, as well as an in-development adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Dead Day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, spoke about the cancellation of both shows, and attributed the decision to an inability to capture their target young adult demographics.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
