Syracuse, NY

Pitt-Syracuse Game Moved to Yankee Stadium

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

The Pitt Panthers' game against the Syracuse Orange has changed venues.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and Syracuse Orange will honor the 100th anniversary of the first college football game played at Yankee Stadium by returning to the Bronx next fall. The Orange have traded a true home game at the JMA Wireless Dome for a neutral site game played at Yankee Stadium, the program announced.

Pitt and Syracuse will play football at a baseball stadium on November 11, 2023 to pay homage to a 3-0 barn burner from 1923. That October, the Orange bested the Panthers in the first college football game ever played at Yankee Stadium.

The Orange and the Panthers will meet yearly under the ACC's new scheduling model. Pitt won last season's matchup against then-No. 20 Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium by a final score of 19-9. The Panthers have played once in New York City under head coach Pat Narduzzi's tenure for the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse played in the 2022 version of that game.

Pittsburgh, PA
