ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ Mode Gets Paywalled Content in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting some new content in the upcoming season 2, but not all of it will be free for everyone. In 2020, Activision began experimenting with a free-to-play Call of Duty game to compliment its mainline releases. Free-to-play was the hot new thing and it also came at the perfect time for the company as it released Call of Duty: Warzone right at the start of the pandemic. As people were stuck inside, they were looking for things to play and latched on to a very well-made, free-to-play battle royale game in the Call of Duty universe. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the formula has drastically evolved and even added new modes such as an extraction shooter known as DMZ.
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date
Call of Duty Warzone was CODs answer to the many battle royale games that came out over the past six or seven years. It has been received well in most cases but there, like with every game, have been some bumps along the way. With Warzone 2 revamping many aspects of the games including what would be added in each season, fans had a reason for optimism. Now it seems as though that optimism is worth having. the newest map, a smaller one, has been announced. Here is the Call of Duty Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date.
dotesports.com
A new Warzone 2 hack can crash the game’s server with the click of a button
The next time you’re in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 game and the server crashes, it may be more than just an internet hiccup on Activision’s end. A new video making the rounds on social media shows off a cheat that will crash game servers and kick out every player in a Warzone 2 lobby, despite the game’s highly-touted RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked
OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature
Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.
ComicBook
New Steam Update Released by Valve With Patch Notes
A new update for Valve's Steam platform on PC has today been released. Although Steam is widely known as a way for PC users to purchase and access games, it's also an existing client that Valve does routinely tweak and make changes to. Now, a new update for Steam has rolled out that adds a handful of new features to the software.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
ComicBook
Pokemon Game Getting No New Updates as Shutdown Looms
The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon TCG Online will no longer receive new card sets effective March 1st. The final set incorporated into the game will be Crown Zenith, as resources are shifted towards Pokemon TCG Live. A set shutdown date has not been revealed for TCG Online, but this is certainly a sign that things are winding down, as The Pokemon Company attempts to get all players to shift over to TCG Live. The global beta for TCG Live began back in November, and is available on PC, as well as Android and iOS devices.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
