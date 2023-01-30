ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Livestock theft troubles New Mexico producers

By Sherry Robinson
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story was updated Jan. 31 to reflect a correction in the attribution of a quote. Columnist Sherry Robinson mistakenly attributed a quotation to New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau CEO Elizabeth Foster. The statement was from Katelin Spradley, lobbyist for the Bureau. Robinson apologizes for the error.

Crossroads Cattle Company’s ranch foreman noticed that the calf crop in one pasture was about half that of other pastures. A few weeks later, in June 2017, the foreman learned that an employee, Gerardo Torres, had stolen and sold unbranded calves from the Otero County ranch. Torres admitted stealing 13 head, according to court documents. A state Livestock Board inspector found that Torres sold 18 calves on two dates. The state charged Torres with 18 counts of livestock larceny.

That’s how Torres got his name on a landmark court case, New Mexico v. Torres, which the state Supreme Court decided last fall.

It’s a crime we used to call rustling, and it was a hanging offense.

In this case, justices questioned legislative intent: Should Torres be charged with one count for each animal or one count for each incident? They concluded that lawmakers intended livestock theft to be decided by incident.

As a result, Torres had 18 counts reduced to two counts. In another Otero County case, New Mexico v. Chadwick, Skeeter Chadwick stole 25 unbranded cattle and was sentenced for one count. Neither man got jail time.

Cattle producers, plagued by such thievery, want to see one count per animal.

That’s what House Bill 153 does. Currently, livestock theft is a third-degree felony, and one incident constitutes one crime, “whether they steal one head or 100 head,” said Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, during a meeting of the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee.

“We still have livestock theft in the state of New Mexico,” said Ezzell, a rancher and the bill’s lead sponsor. Ezzell herself lost a three-year-old registered bull, a herd sire, to theft.

HB 153 has support from the New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, New Mexico Woolgrowers, and even Animal Protection Voters.

A cow isn’t just a cow, supporters explained. Each animal represents years of investments in herd health, genetics, vaccinations, care, feed, and maintained water sources. Losing a two-year-old cow means losing eight years of calves she could produce. Cattle can be worth $750 to $1,400 a head; as producers thin their herds because of drought, values are rising.

“It’s a huge loss to producers,” said Katelin Spradley, lobbyist for the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.

Joe Culbertson, a Harding County rancher, said, “We’d like to see the court do more than slap people on the back of the hand.”

Committee members agreed that livestock theft is a serious problem, but a few questioned whether HB 153 is the best way to fix the law.

Rep. Marian Matthews, a lawyer and Albuquerque Democrat, pointed out that HB 153 is “different from the way larceny works for other kinds of products.” In the theft of jewelry, for example, the law weighs the total value of items.

Elizabeth Johnson, a lawyer for House Republicans, said that in writing the bill they considered total value, but the court has interpreted the law and now legislators must affirm or deny that interpretation.

“The Supreme Court wants clarity, and HB 153 clarifies legislative intent,” Ezzell said.

In a legislative analysis, the state Public Defender Department wrote, “The courts have said that ‘a theft of $1,000 is one theft and not a thousand thefts.” Aggregating incidents could have sent Torres and Chadwick to jail for decades and provoked accusations of cruel and unusual punishment.

There’s also the matter of what’s livestock. State law includes everything from bison to ostriches, horses to chickens.

This was a civil discussion among people looking for the best solution. The committee voted to send HB 153 on to the Judiciary Committee to sort out legal questions.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Livestock theft troubles New Mexico producers

Comments / 10

Related
sandovalsignpost.com

Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25

Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
KANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?

*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico ranks low in education, legislators are split on how to fix that

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s near unanimous agreement that New Mexico’s children need better education. Statewide, math, science, and reading proficiency rates are low. To address the issue, Republican Senator Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) is proposing a plan: Educational freedom accounts. The idea boils down to using state funds to allow New Mexico kids to go […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment

NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.
The Center Square

New Mexico legislative proposal would reduce teachers’ healthcare costs

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently touted legislation from state representative Ray Lara, D-Chamberino, that she hopes will reduce healthcare costs for educators in the state. Lara’s proposed legislation, House Bill 102, was approved by the House Education Committee on Wednesday. Lara’s bill would require employer coverage of health insurance premiums for all educators who receive coverage from the New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority....
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans

Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
NEW MEXICO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

Video Vault: Meet Rio Grande Ralph, New Mexico's Punxsutawney Phil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction,six more weeks of winter. While Punxsutawney Phil has become a household name on Groundhog Day, New Mexico had its own version of the famous groundhog. While groundhogs don't live in New Mexico, we turned to a prairie dog named Rio Grande Ralph.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico graduation requirements could change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are considering a change to high school graduation requirements. House Bill 126 would encourage school districts and charter schools to teach courses and programs that will help students advance in life. Republican Rep. Ryan Lane co-sponsors the bill with Democrat G. Andres Romero. "This...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”

02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
ksfr.org

New Mexico State Meat Inspection Bill Clears Committee

New Mexico is a step closer to conducting its own meat inspections after a bill unanimously was given a “Do Pass” recommendation Tuesday in the House Agriculture, Acequias, and Water Resources Committee. House Bill 205, known as the Meat Inspection Act, would allow the New Mexico Livestock Board...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Dollars alone won’t solve New Mexico’s problems

It takes more than money to make something work. More money — and New Mexico has a lot right now — will have a limited impact if it’s put into a system that works poorly. Clearly, many services and programs in New Mexico are underfunded, but we can have more impact if we make sure we put that money into processes that work.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy