Livestock theft troubles New Mexico producers

Editor's note: This story was updated Jan. 31 to reflect a correction in the attribution of a quote. Columnist Sherry Robinson mistakenly attributed a quotation to New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau CEO Elizabeth Foster. The statement was from Katelin Spradley, lobbyist for the Bureau. Robinson apologizes for the error.

Crossroads Cattle Company’s ranch foreman noticed that the calf crop in one pasture was about half that of other pastures. A few weeks later, in June 2017, the foreman learned that an employee, Gerardo Torres, had stolen and sold unbranded calves from the Otero County ranch. Torres admitted stealing 13 head, according to court documents. A state Livestock Board inspector found that Torres sold 18 calves on two dates. The state charged Torres with 18 counts of livestock larceny.

That’s how Torres got his name on a landmark court case, New Mexico v. Torres, which the state Supreme Court decided last fall.

It’s a crime we used to call rustling, and it was a hanging offense.

In this case, justices questioned legislative intent: Should Torres be charged with one count for each animal or one count for each incident? They concluded that lawmakers intended livestock theft to be decided by incident.

As a result, Torres had 18 counts reduced to two counts. In another Otero County case, New Mexico v. Chadwick, Skeeter Chadwick stole 25 unbranded cattle and was sentenced for one count. Neither man got jail time.

Cattle producers, plagued by such thievery, want to see one count per animal.

That’s what House Bill 153 does. Currently, livestock theft is a third-degree felony, and one incident constitutes one crime, “whether they steal one head or 100 head,” said Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, during a meeting of the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee.

“We still have livestock theft in the state of New Mexico,” said Ezzell, a rancher and the bill’s lead sponsor. Ezzell herself lost a three-year-old registered bull, a herd sire, to theft.

HB 153 has support from the New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, New Mexico Woolgrowers, and even Animal Protection Voters.

A cow isn’t just a cow, supporters explained. Each animal represents years of investments in herd health, genetics, vaccinations, care, feed, and maintained water sources. Losing a two-year-old cow means losing eight years of calves she could produce. Cattle can be worth $750 to $1,400 a head; as producers thin their herds because of drought, values are rising.

“It’s a huge loss to producers,” said Katelin Spradley, lobbyist for the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.

Joe Culbertson, a Harding County rancher, said, “We’d like to see the court do more than slap people on the back of the hand.”

Committee members agreed that livestock theft is a serious problem, but a few questioned whether HB 153 is the best way to fix the law.

Rep. Marian Matthews, a lawyer and Albuquerque Democrat, pointed out that HB 153 is “different from the way larceny works for other kinds of products.” In the theft of jewelry, for example, the law weighs the total value of items.

Elizabeth Johnson, a lawyer for House Republicans, said that in writing the bill they considered total value, but the court has interpreted the law and now legislators must affirm or deny that interpretation.

“The Supreme Court wants clarity, and HB 153 clarifies legislative intent,” Ezzell said.

In a legislative analysis, the state Public Defender Department wrote, “The courts have said that ‘a theft of $1,000 is one theft and not a thousand thefts.” Aggregating incidents could have sent Torres and Chadwick to jail for decades and provoked accusations of cruel and unusual punishment.

There’s also the matter of what’s livestock. State law includes everything from bison to ostriches, horses to chickens.

This was a civil discussion among people looking for the best solution. The committee voted to send HB 153 on to the Judiciary Committee to sort out legal questions.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Livestock theft troubles New Mexico producers