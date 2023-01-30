Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Headed to Northwestern Duals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, the No. 5 Ohio State men’s fencing team and No. 6 Buckeye women’s fencing squad will compete in the Northwestern Duals in Evanston, Ill. The Buckeye women enter the weekend 20-8, while the men have posted a 20-9 record. Live scoring will...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Caps First Day at Notre Dame and Ashland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team began the weekend’s competition slate at the Notre Dame Meyo Invite and Jud Logan Light Giver Open on Friday. NOTRE DAME MEYO INVITE (SPRINTS, DISTANCE, MEN’S POLE VAULT) Luke Bendick finished third in the men’s pole vault,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 15 Ohio State Hosts Maryland This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team is back at the Covelli Center this weekend, taking on Maryland at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The No. 15 Buckeyes look to continue their success at home this season against the Terrapins in the Big Ten matchup that will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Jessica Beck Memorial Competition Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team continues its 2023 campaign this weekend with the Jessica Beck Memorial Competition Saturday, Feb. 4 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition begins at 2 p.m. Teams set to compete against the Buckeyes on Saturday include Michigan and Texas...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Zenick, Eden Claim B1G Weekly Swimming Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katherine Zenick and Jessica Eden have earned Big Ten weekly honors, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Zenick has been named the women’s Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row and Eden has earned Freshman of the Week recognition. Zenick and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Fall to No. 2 UCLA in a Thriller
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 13 Ohio State volleyball team had its five-match unbeaten streak snapped by No. 2 UCLA Friday evening at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State University. The Bruins prevailed, 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23), in a terrific match in the first game of the annual Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. Penn State and USC will play in the nightcap.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Post 4-3 Win over No. 19 Oklahoma State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State women’s tennis team improved to 4-0 this season, as it topped No. 19 Oklahoma State, 4-3, Thursday evening in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After dropping the doubles point to the Cowgirls (2-2), Ohio State went ahead 3-1 with straight-set wins from Sydni Ratliff, Irina Cantos Siemers and Shelly Bereznyak. Kolie Allen clinched the Buckeye team victory with a three-set win on court four.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Buckeyes Fall to No. 1 Penn State, 29-9
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (11-2, 5-1) fell to No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 5-0) at the Covelli Center 29-9 Friday before a sellout crowd (4,585). 125 | No. 10 Malik Heinselman (OSU) def. Gary Steen (PSU) | Fall, 1:56. Heinselman got the match started with a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have both been selected as College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify as a Scholar All-America Team, programs must maintain a team...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes Drop 4-3 Game to No. 9 Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team rallied from two goals down and tied the game in the third period, but No. 9 Penn State scored with less than three minutes remaining and closed out a 4-3 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Penn...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Myers, Hudgins and Van Buren Named B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Marcus Hudgins, Jack Myers and Bobby Van Buren of the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team were named Big Ten Players to Watch, the conference announced Thursday. The Buckeyes were also voted second in the preseason conference poll. Myers, the Buckeyes’ captain for the 2023 season,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Notre Dame and Ashland This Weekend
Ohio State at Notre Dame Meyo Invitational (select sprints, distance, pole vault) Venue: Meyo Field (South Bend, Ind.) Ohio State at Jud Logan Light Giver Open (jumps only) Dates: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Venue: The Niss Athletic Center (Ashland, Ohio) Event: Schedule/Meet Information | Live...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Ohio State Set for Rematch Against No. 3 Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-two teams in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) are set to meet this weekend, as the No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team faces off against No. 3 Minnesota Feb. 3-4 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Buckeyes (24-2-2, 19-2-1 WCHA) are currently second in the conference standings, two points behind the Gophers (22-3-2, 19-1-2 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Two Big Home Matches for the Buckeyes this Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team will host two Top 20 matches this week. The Buckeyes are set to face No. 19 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Thursday and No. 5 Georgia at noon Saturday. Both matches will be inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, with free admission and parking. Live scoring and video will be available HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Face No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC
Venue: Rec Hall, State College, Pa. Season Stats: Ohio State | UCLA | USC | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (6-2) will take on No. 2 UCLA and No. 10 USC this weekend in the annual Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. The event will be held in State College, Pa., at Rec Hall on the Penn State campus. The Buckeyes and Bruins meet at 4 p.m. Friday. Ohio State and USC square off at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Comeback Falls Short vs. Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State nearly erased an 18-point second half deficit but Wisconsin was able to hold on down the stretch for a 65-60 victory Thursday night in Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 11-11 on the year and 3-8 in the Big Ten. Brice Sensabaugh led the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ferrara, Johnson and Keethler Tabbed B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nicole Ferrara, Chloë Johnson and Ava Keethler of the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team have all been selected Big Ten Players to Watch as the 2023 season nears, the conference announced Wednesday. Ferrara, a senior who plays attack and is from Morristown, N.J., is...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Reaches 20 Wins with 90-67 Victory at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – The No. 10/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (20-3, 9-3 B1G) beat Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 B1G) by a 90-67 margin on Wednesday night in Madison. Ohio State got off to a quick start, building a 29-14 lead after 10 minutes. In the second quarter, Wisconsin had the slight advantage as the teams went back and forth with the Buckeyes leading 45-34 at halftime. The Badgers cut the Buckeyes’ lead down to one point in the third quarter before OSU ended the quarter on a 20-8 run to lead 70-57 after 30 minutes. The Buckeyes extended their lead to begin the fourth quarter and capped scoring at 90-67.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes and Badgers Battle Thursday
TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets available for all remaining men’s basketball games. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a tough week on the road, Ohio State returns home to start a stretch of three...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Brickey and Wise Preview Series vs. Penn State
The No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team plays host to No. 9-ranked Penn State in the final two-game home series of the regular season for the Buckeyes this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena. Friday’s game will be streamed through Big Ten Plus and Big Ten Network will televise the Saturday matchup. Ohio State Radio will also carry both games. GAMEDAY LINKS.
