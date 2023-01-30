ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming

According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND

Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
oilcity.news

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM

Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
9NEWS

A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens

UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
