Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Bill allowing pregnant women to count for 2 people in HOV lane passes House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah House of Representatives voted Friday to approve a bill allowing pregnant women to account for two people in the HOV lane, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 256, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain), passed 49 to...
KUTV
Utah Legislature passes resolution honoring Sikh community
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature passed a resolution Wednesday honoring the Sikh community. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) and Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), with members of the Sikh community in attendance.
KUTV
'Ridiculous' bill would rename part of road from late civil rights leader to Donald Trump
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Republican lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill that would change the name of part of a road that's named for a civil rights leader and former congressman. Instead, that portion near the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville would be named after former President Donald...
KUTV
Biden blames inflation on Trump administration: 'It was already there when I got here'
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden pushed the blame for inflation on the Trump administration once again Friday during a press conference about the economy. "Do I take any blame for inflation? No," Biden told reporters. "Why not?" Biden was asked in return. "Because it was already there when...
Comments / 0