Utah Legislature passes resolution honoring Sikh community

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature passed a resolution Wednesday honoring the Sikh community. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) and Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), with members of the Sikh community in attendance.
