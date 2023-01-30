The ACLU is suing the intelligence community in an attempt to potentially expose abuses of a warrantless surveillance program, just as Congress debates its existence. Driving the news: The ACLU filed a complaint Friday, a copy of which was shared first with Axios, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against the NSA, CIA, the DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to compel the release of records related to surveillance.

