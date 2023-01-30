Read full article on original website
Medicare Advantage plans denied 2M prior authorization requests: analysis
There were more than 35 million prior authorization requests to Medicare Advantage insurers in 2021, according to an analysis from KFF. Why it matters: Drawn by promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits, and perks like fitness classes, Medicare Advantage plans make up around half of the plans seniors are choosing for their coverage.
Biden's Cuban migrant policy may not be effective in long-term, experts say
The Biden administration is crediting its new border policy for a significant drop in the number of Cubans and other migrants who have tried to unlawfully cross the southern border. But immigration experts say the new measures may not be an effective long-term strategy to stem the flow of Cubans...
GOP panel subpoenas Biden officials over protests
House Republicans sent subpoenas to three top Biden administration officials on Friday, escalating a probe into what GOP lawmakers see as bias in the government's investigations of school board protesters. Why it matters: The subpoenas, reviewed by Axios, were sent by the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
Biden says he and McCarthy will "treat each other with respect"
President Biden on Thursday said he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would treat each other with respect, after both elected officials agreed yesterday to continue discussions about the debt ceiling. The big picture: Biden has previously made clear he thinks McCarthy needs to prove he can get House Republicans...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union next Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced. Driving the news: McCarthy on Thursday touted Sanders as "fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers" in his announcement.
The Fed will be in the thick of the debt limit mess
When he takes questions from reporters this afternoon, the Fed chair will presumably talk at length about the outlook for inflation, employment, and Fed policy. But a different set of issues loom over the central bank that we suspect Powell would rather not talk about — potentially tough decisions that involve a debt ceiling standoff.
Medicare Advantage plans could see net rate cut in 2024
Medicare Advantage plans are in line for a 2.09% rate increase in 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a notice on Wednesday. Why it matters: The adjustment is driven by growth in Medicare fee-for-service costs. But analysts said the bump is offset by other policy changes that would translate into a net reduction of 2.27%.
USDA proposes new nutrition standards for school meals
The Biden administration and U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars — part of an effort to fight childhood obesity and other diet-related diseases. Driving the news: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the proposed standards at the...
House Democrats call GOP’s bluff on socialism vote
More than half of House Democrats sided with Republicans on Thursday in voting for a GOP resolution denouncing socialism. Why it matters: It’s an early example of Republicans using their majority to force Democrats to choose between putting up a united front against bills they say are distractions and avoiding creating fodder for 2024 attack ads.
Exclusive: OSTP official Alondra Nelson to step down
Alondra Nelson, who served as the first woman of color to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy earlier in the Biden administration, is set to step down from her current post as a deputy director at OSTP on February 10, she told Axios exclusively in an interview.
GOP investigations could launch Stefanik in 2024
Rep. Elise Stefanik, who became a GOP favorite by aggressively defending former President Trump, is in position to be a bigger player on the national stage — possibly as his 2024 running mate. Why it matters: Stefanik (R-N.Y.) will be a prominent voice on the high-profile House panel investigating...
Exclusive: Tribal nations face threats to food security funding
Increasingly hungry tribal nations are facing an uncertain future, as expanded food assistance benefits are about to run out and it's not clear whether they'll find a stable funding source for future aid. The big picture: Anti-hunger activists warn that this month's expiration of increased SNAP benefits will hurt food-insecure...
U.S. still trying to reunite 1,000 kids separated at border
The Biden administration has reunited more than 600 migrant children separated from their families during the Trump presidency — but nearly 1,000 still need to be reunited, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Why it matters: It's been two years since the launch of the Family Reunification Task...
Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024. Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member — especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
ACLU files lawsuit to uncover possible FISA surveillance abuses
The ACLU is suing the intelligence community in an attempt to potentially expose abuses of a warrantless surveillance program, just as Congress debates its existence. Driving the news: The ACLU filed a complaint Friday, a copy of which was shared first with Axios, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against the NSA, CIA, the DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to compel the release of records related to surveillance.
Democrats move up presidential primary without GOP support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday moving Michigan's presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to Feb. 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for future presidential primaries. Driving the news: The Senate bill didn't get enough votes to take immediate effect until 90 calendar days after...
Arkansas educators to review revised African American studies
The College Board on Wednesday released the curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, excluding some of the content that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had criticized in recent weeks.Driving the news: Before the revisions were announced, Arkansas' Division of Elementary and Secondary Education asked the board for information about course content — a reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' executive order to "prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory" in the state's public schools.Why it matters: Arkansas' Department of Education's concern and Desantis' outrage over the curriculum underscores the ongoing battles against critical race theory —...
New bill would legalize medical marijuana bud in Iowa
A new bill in the Iowa Senate would legalize the sale of dried cannabis within the state's medical marijuana program. Driving the news: Senate Study Bill 1113 allows dispensaries to sell marijuana buds — the actual dried plant — as long as it's consumed through a vape. It...
