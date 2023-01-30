ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property. The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends. Those items are from unclaimed...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments

CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime

Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit

HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
HINSDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station

CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT responds to Logan Square residence

CHICAGO - SWAT responded to a residence in Logan Square Thursday afternoon. According to Chicago police, a person barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 2800 block of North Harding. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland

CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon

CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
CHICAGO, IL

