fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Garcia blasts Vallas day after poll shows him lose frontrunner status
CHICAGO - For a second straight day, Congressman Chuy Garcia blasted a candidate who recently replaced him as a frontrunner in the race for Chicago mayor. Garcia and a large group of female allies pointed to Paul Vallas receiving contributions from some wealthy Republicans and accused Vallas of double-talking the issue of abortion rights.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral elections: New poll shows shakeup in front-runners
The survey was overseen by Collin Corbett, a Republican political consultant based in suburban Inverness. Corbett has no ties to any of the nine candidates competing in the first round of voting.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property. The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends. Those items are from unclaimed...
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
fox32chicago.com
Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime
Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
fox32chicago.com
Application window reopens for Chicago Resiliency 2.0
Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened today for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
fox32chicago.com
After 15-year odyssey, Norfolk Southern gets final OK for massive rail yard expansion in Englewood
CHICAGO - The City Council agreed Wednesday to vacate streets and alleys to pave the way for a $150 million expansion of Norfolk Southern Railway’s intermodal yard in Englewood after the local alderperson lifted the legislative brick. Last month, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) extended what has been a 15-year...
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit
HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
fox32chicago.com
Gun Violence Survivors Week: Highland Park shooting survivor describes moments of horror
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - National Gun Violence Survivors Week was recognized in Highland Park on Friday, where community members and elected leaders gathered at City Hall to amplify the voices of survivors. Held each February, the week is a reminder that just one month into the new year, gun deaths...
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
fox32chicago.com
North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station
CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops caught on video attacking man in holding cell each have long records of alleged misconduct
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops seen pummeling and subduing a man in a holding cell in newly released surveillance footage each have lengthy disciplinary misconduct records, according to a review of investigatory files. Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Williams have both served suspensions in connection to the beating...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to Logan Square residence
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to a residence in Logan Square Thursday afternoon. According to Chicago police, a person barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 2800 block of North Harding. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
fox32chicago.com
4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland
CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
fox32chicago.com
Former DuPage County parish president accused of stealing church donations
ADDISON, Ill. - The former parish president of a DuPage County church is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing donations left by parishioners, according to the state's attorney's office. Peter Barkoulies, 68, of Addison, appeared at a bond court hearing Friday where his bail was set at $100,000, DuPage...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon
CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
