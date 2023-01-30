Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Wiretap Investigation Leads To Drug Bust
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A California man faces at least 10 years in prison for transporting hundreds of pounds of crystal meth from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the man worked with associates to transport the drugs between 2017 and 2022. Law enforcement found...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members
An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man convicted of domestic abuse found with firearm during traffic stop
A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Police stopped 20-year-old London Savage of Seminole Avenue Northwest just before midnight near the intersection of Highway 965 and Westwood Drive in North Liberty because he allegedly had crossed the center line multiple times. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a .45 caliber pistol was located in the glove compartment. Savage reportedly admitted the gun was his.
cbs2iowa.com
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
KCRG.com
Atkins city clerk responsible for more than $51K in improper payments, report finds
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand released a report Wednesday detailing improper financial transactions processed by former Atkins City Clerk Amber Bell. City officials requested the investigation due to concerns over the transactions. Bell, who was hired to serve as city clerk in 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave during a city council meeting in November 2020.
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
KCJJ
Man found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire
A fire at a Cedar Rapids hotel led to a man’s death Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn on 16th Avenue Southwest at 4:20pm for the fire. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the man’s room, and found him dead inside. The room suffered substantial damage,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop Near Delhi
Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
KCRG.com
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
Names of passengers who died in Grundy County crash released
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the passengers who passed away in a van accident early Friday morning have been released. Ervin Borntreger, 22; Marlin Borntreger, 1; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Rebecca Borntreger, 2, all passed away from the injuries they sustained in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the van, which […]
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
