Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of raping 80-year-old woman with cancer arrested: police
OCALA, Fla. - A man who is a person of interest in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old Ocala woman with cancer has been arrested, according to police. Taquino Williams – who is homeless – was arrested on Friday. The 31-year-old is facing charges of armed burglary, armed sexual battery, and possession of burglary tools.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
fox35orlando.com
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbors fearful after man allegedly raped 80-year-old Florida woman with cancer
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a sexual battery of an elderly woman. Police said a man made his way into her apartment, where she lives alone, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. People at Saddleworth Greene were astonished to hear what happened to...
fox35orlando.com
Man rams several Florida deputy cars during high-speed chase before crashing into school bus: Deputies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he stole two cars early Friday morning and took deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a school bus carrying students. Joseph Crawford was arrested on several charges after he stole one car from Lake County...
fox35orlando.com
Manhunt underway for Florida man who raped 80-year-old woman with cancer, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are searching for a man they say got into the apartment of an 80-year-old woman battling cancer, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. This happened at the Saddleworth Greene on SW 41st Street in Ocala on Wednesday night. The man in the photo is considered a person of interest.
fox35orlando.com
Thieves in Florida tried to camouflage a stolen hot pink semi by painting it red, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after they reportedly were caught spray-painting a bright pink stolen semi-truck outside a Days Inn motel in Flagler County, deputies said. On Tuesday, deputies were called to the motel at 120 Garden St N after a person reported two people were spray-painting...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy breaks car window to administer Narcan, CPR to driver
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County sheriff's deputy said a man who sped past his patrol car on U.S. Highway 1 before crashing into another vehicle showed signs of a possible overdose. Master Deputy Brad Stogdon said he noticed the vehicle was moving recklessly, in and out of traffic....
fox35orlando.com
Authorities in Georgia identify remains as Florida woman who disappeared in 1985
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - Authorities in Georgia identified the remains as that of Seminole County, Florida mother who disappeared in 1985. Her name is Mary Cowan, but she went by "Angie." Her daughter, Angelique Hall, said it’s been almost 40 years since Angelique Hall saw her mom, but the memory...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man angry over airline's baggage fees arrested at Orlando airport after making an alleged bomb threat
A Florida man upset over an airline's baggage fees was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday after he allegedly made a statement that there was a bomb on the plane. According to the arrest report, Danny Curry and his wife were at the airport and prepared to take a...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating after finding man in his 20s shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Orange County early Friday morning, deputies said. This happened around 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive in Zellwood. Deputies who responded said when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been...
fox35orlando.com
Florida high school principal accused of keying car in Publix parking lot
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested after being allegedly caught on camera keying someone's car in a Publix parking lot. Nathaniel Fancher was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a charging affidavit, on Jan. 26, police were called to the...
fox35orlando.com
Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
New video shows plane crash at Spruce Creek golf course in Port Orange, Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Dashcam video from the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows the immediate moments after a small plane crashed at a golf course Thursday afternoon in Port Orange, Florida. The single-engine Piper PA-46-310P plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club on Thursday morning, not far from the Spruce...
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Apopka police seeking person of interest in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police need the public's help identifying a man they say reached under an occupied changing room with a cellphone at the Bealls Outlet. Police posted several photos of a man from what appears to be the store's security cameras. According to the news release, the man is considered a person of interest in the voyeurism incident.
fox35orlando.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
Comments / 0