OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are searching for a man they say got into the apartment of an 80-year-old woman battling cancer, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. This happened at the Saddleworth Greene on SW 41st Street in Ocala on Wednesday night. The man in the photo is considered a person of interest.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO