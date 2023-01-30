ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of raping 80-year-old woman with cancer arrested: police

OCALA, Fla. - A man who is a person of interest in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old Ocala woman with cancer has been arrested, according to police. Taquino Williams – who is homeless – was arrested on Friday. The 31-year-old is facing charges of armed burglary, armed sexual battery, and possession of burglary tools.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy