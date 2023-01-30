Read full article on original website
Related
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Bottoms Up! Experts’ Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan
But according to the experts, when it comes to the best brewery in the state you'll have to go to another city to find it. Bottoms Up! Expert's Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan. Michigan is home to some of my favorite breweries. I love bellying up to the bar...
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
Michigan Good Samaritan Rewarded After Returning Nearly $15,000 in Cash
There's a popular phrase, "No good deed goes unpunished", meaning that going above and beyond almost always backfires on you. While it feels like going above and beyond to do the right thing is rarely rewarded in today's society, there's a Michigan woman who is seeing fantastic karma for doing the right thing.
Learn About the Wildest Michigan Bank Robberies From the Past Decade
Have you ever thought about robbing a bank? That's a dumb idea, no question. The odds are against you and most likely you'll be caught. Even with all of that, Michigan has had its fair share of bank robberies over the years. I wanted to put this together to showcase...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in February
We have cars, boats, golf, beer, food, winter events, films, and psychics in the fair and festivals for February. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter wonderland, giving you plenty of reasons to get outside and enjoy the...
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
How Hunting is Accidentally Hurting Michigan’s Bald Eagles
I know...hunting generally hurts animals. I mean, that's kind of the point, right? Whether for food or for sport, the end result of hunting is a dead animal. But, this is an issue that affects bald eagles, specifically, that may not be well known amongst most hunters. Bald eagles in...
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show
There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
Three Michigan Restaurants Make The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
When you're eating out or getting something delivered you probably will take a few minutes to go through reviews to see what people have to say about a place. If the reviews are good, you might want to see what people recommend getting. One of the most popular review sites...
A 6 Year Old Michigan Boy Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
A Michigan father was putting his 6-year-old son Mason to bed on Saturday night when car after car started pulling up to his house and dropping off food deliveries. After $1,000 of food was dropped off at his house Keith Stonehouse figured out what had happened. How Did Mason Order...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
How Rare Are These Light Pillars We Keep Seeing in Michigan?
It was nearly one year ago that I first learned about the weather phenomenon known as Light Pillars. Basically, when ice crystals are hovering in the air, they can reflect a nearby light source which causes these light pillars. Read more below:. When I initially wrote the above article, all...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 1