wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
wearebuffalo.net
One Reason This Bills Fan Didn’t Want Tom Brady To Retire
It's the news that so many fans of the NFL were waiting to hear. Tom Brady is retiring. It's really happening this time. And as a Bills fan, I couldn't be more disappointed. Wait...what? You're disappointed because Tom Brady is retiring?. Isn't this the guy that owned your favorite franchise?...
wearebuffalo.net
Dawson Knox Lost His Wallet, And Guess Who Found It?
You can’t even tell me that’s not true after you hear this story. As you might already know, some of the Bills players are in Las Vegas, NV to get ready for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. Josh Allen is no longer planning...
wearebuffalo.net
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Deletes His Instagram Photos
The Buffalo Bills had the second best offense in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, in terms of yards per game. The only offense they trailed were the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that ranking, fans and media became frustrated in the offense after the bye week. From November to the end of the season, the Bills had some question marks in play calling and whether or not they had enough weapons in the passing game.
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
wearebuffalo.net
Tom Brady Gives Love to Bills QB Josh Allen on Retirement Day
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement from professional football. It comes exactly one year to the day of when his first retirement was announcement. Brady holds the top spot on nearly every major statistical category for NFL quarterbacks, including seven Super Bowl victories and...
wearebuffalo.net
Jordan Poyer Proves He’s Got Golf Skills Too
Jordan Poyer is taking some time to enjoy the festivities of Pro-Bowl weekend, and yesterday proved that Josh Allen isn't the only Buffalo Bill with golf skills. I know...technically, he's a free-agent unless the Bills can find a way to get him signed back to the roster. In our minds though, he's still a Buffalo Bill. And Bills Mafia was excited for him to finally be invited to the Pro-Bowl - something that many of us thought he should have gotten a long time ago.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff
The Buffalo Bills have scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they try to evaluate the senior players who will be entering the NFL Draft this year. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at the end of February and then free agency starts...
