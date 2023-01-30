The Buffalo Bills had the second best offense in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, in terms of yards per game. The only offense they trailed were the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that ranking, fans and media became frustrated in the offense after the bye week. From November to the end of the season, the Bills had some question marks in play calling and whether or not they had enough weapons in the passing game.

