Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theashlandchronicle.com
BLM WAIVES DAY USE FEES IN OBSERVANCE OF WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY
PORTLAND, Ore, — In honor of George Washington’s birthday and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Feb. 20, 2023. The BLM invites the public to visit the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to celebrate the life of the first U.S. President George Washington.
theashlandchronicle.com
Illinois Valley Fire Under Investigation
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE ILLINOIS VALLEY – 01/31/.2023. 1/31/2023 call time 1924 hours IVFD received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units quickly upgraded this to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated...
theashlandchronicle.com
Stewart SOU Offensive Coordinator Is Back Southern Oregon University Football
ASHLAND – Ready for a new phase of his football coaching career, Greg Stewart will return to where it New SOU head coach Berk Brown announced Wednesday that Stewart, an SOU alum and member of the staff from 2008-16, is back to take over as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
theashlandchronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death
MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a residence in the 2400 block of Finley Lane in Medford. JCSO Medical Examiner detectives are on scene along with Central Point Police Department. Investigations are active and ongoing. Medford Police Department detectives are assisting. Further information to follow.
Comments / 0