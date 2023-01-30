Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Maryland’s new governor is everything the GOP hates ... and Moore
Wes Moore was inaugurated Wednesday as the governor of Maryland, making the Democrat just the third Black person ever to be elected and inaugurated as a governor in the U.S., as well as the first Black governor in Maryland’s history. Moore, an Army vet and bestselling author, drubbed his...
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards
Virginia Senate Democrats have voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards.
New Jersey Globe
Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire
Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Republicans worry Kari Lake and Blake Masters will lose Arizona Senate race again in 2024
Kari Lake and Blake Masters ran unsuccessful campaigns for state office in Arizona last year, aligning themselves closely to former President Trump.
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Click2Houston.com
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
Mitch McConnell touts funding he secured for Kentucky by voting for Biden's infrastructure bill: 'I'm proud'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted $21.4 million in funding he secured for the city of Louisville by voting for President Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
The South Dakota Senate has sanctioned a member who was accused of harassing a legislative aide
Rep. Elise Stefanik says ‘crimes were committed’ by intelligence agencies
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a new appointed member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said she “absolutely believe[s] crimes were committed.” “Look at most recently the bombshell news report of FBI head of counter-intelligence in New York state — part of the Mueller special investigation — he was taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Russia,” the upstate Republican told The Post days after Speaker Kevin McCarthy named her to the prestigious panel. “So yes there are crimes.” She was referencing ex-fed Charles McGonigal, busted this week for being on the payroll of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Like the...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Gallego's Arizona Senate run puts Democrats in a bind
Last election cycle, enough competitive Senate races went Democrats' way to give them a fragile 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. But the party is staring down a difficult electoral map for 2024, one that got even worse on Monday with Rep. Ruben Gallego's (D-AZ) entrance into the Arizona Senate race.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
