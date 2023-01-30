Read full article on original website
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Fire department dispatched to local Walmart
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSLS
Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire
BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian on 581 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County. Virginia State Police say there are two separate crashes that have caused the shutdown. The crashes are located between Orange and Elm St. Drivers should expect delays...
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
wfxrtv.com
Two teens shot in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital Friday night. Those teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to a field supervisor. Law enforcement set up a perimeter on 22nd Street NW, between Carroll Avenue and Mercer Avenue. They cleared...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WDBJ7.com
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Details on officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is reporting that one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on Feb 2. Reports say officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street in response to multiple shots fired. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver was believed to be involved in a disturbance in the 12th Street area.
Metro News
Mountain railroad finally repaired after nearly 40 years
CASS,W.Va.– Work to repair damage to the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad from the 1985 flood has finally been finished. The railroad company posted news of the completion to Facebook on Wednesday. The last stretch was a 15 mile section between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County. The completion was celebrated by a trip Wednesday aboard the historic Shay Number 5 engine. Number 5 rolled with a full crew to Durbin where they retrieved the famous Heisler Number 6 engine for a much anticipated return to Cass.
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
cbs19news
Police recovered another body from Rockfish River
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
wfxrtv.com
Benny’s Pizza opens new location in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Cheesy with a golden crust and the topping of your choice, Benny Soldato’s pizzeria is known for its 28-inch pies and is “home of the Virginia slice.” The Pizza shop is opening a new location in Bedford on February 3. The owner,...
WDBJ7.com
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
WSET
33-year-old man charged for breaking and entering at State Line Market in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 33-year-old man is now in custody following a breaking and entering incident in Giles County on Christmas Day. The Giles County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted on Dec. 24, 2022, about a break-in at the State Line Market in Glen Lyn. When...
