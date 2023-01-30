Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Albany Herald
Could Jalen Ramsey Actually Ever Return to the Jaguars?
It has been over three years since the last time Jalen Ramsey donned a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. For most, the Ramsey era is long gone, put behind and stuck in the past in a vault.
Albany Herald
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode
The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Albany Herald
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
Albany Herald
The Most Intriguing MLB Free Agents Left (And Where They Should Sign)
Major League Baseball’s free agency moved quickly this offseason, with 41 of Sports Illustrated’s top 50 available players signing before the start of 2023. Four more players, including (finally) Carlos Correa, have since come off the board, leaving just five of our 50 remaining.
Albany Herald
Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC
Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
