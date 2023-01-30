Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
northcountydailystar.com
Boys & Girls Club of Vista February News & Updates
Our youth of the year event is always a reminder of why the work that we do is so important. Each of our Club members shared stories of friendship, encouragement they received from staff, and their own growth in challenging themselves with new activities and to help others along the way. Please take the time to read through their stories and why these 11 youth represent the Boys & Girls Club of Vista so well.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
northcountydailystar.com
SMUSD & San Marcos Chamber Recognize Students with Rising Stars Program
In partnership with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Rising Stars event was held this week to honor San Marcos Unified School District student achievement. Attended by local elected officials, school district leaders, students and their families, the event was hosted at Palomar College where three high school seniors from each high school in San Marcos Unified, were honored for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. These students make a difference in their home, school & community with sincerity and passion, making our city shine like a star.
northcountydailystar.com
Spring Semester Begins at Palomar College
SAN MARCOS, CA (January 31, 2023) — Thousands of students made their way back to campus on Monday and Tuesday, January 30-31, 2023, for the beginning of the Spring semester at Palomar College. The main campus and Education Centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook were in full swing,...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Government Affairs Committee Hears Presentation from Newly Elected Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn
Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn spoke to a full house in the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce as the Government Affairs Committee met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Blackburn started off by saying his number one goal after becoming Mayor was to make sure he had a cohesive council that worked together to solve issues the city was dealing with. He said the council has a responsibility to make sure they are cognizant of keeping money in reserve and a council that learns how to view the perspective of both young and old opinions. He said key issues for the city, as in many other cities, is dealing with the homeless and traffic issues. Mayor Blackburn pointed out that there are a variety of reasons people are homeless and that this is one of the most difficult reasons in dealing with the homeless problem. He said the Carlsbad Police Department has officers that are working daily in an outreach program to handle as many homeless situations as possible. He briefly discussed the SANDAG proposals that would add a mileage tax to all residents who drive under the assumption that this would make citizens use some form of mass transit instead of their personal cars.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
northcountydailystar.com
The Classical Academies New Student Open House
If you are interested in 2023-2024 enrollment, The Classical Academies invites you to attend an Open House at the campus of your choice. All open houses are held from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Jan 31: Personal Learning Campus. Escondido | Grades 9-12 Jan 31: Classical Academy High School. Escondido |...
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers
Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Loud boom felt and heard across San Diego
Many San Diegans took to social media Tuesday night wondering about loud bangs felt and heard from Kearny Mesa to Mission Valley.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad City Manager’s Update: Feb. 2, 2023
Early this morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his Pennsylvania burrow, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. While the groundhog’s annual prediction is not much of a nail-biter for those of us lucky enough to be in Carlsbad, I do see a chance of showers in the forecast on Sunday, which will require a little extra caution on our roads. Today, I have updates on our traffic safety efforts plus these topics:
