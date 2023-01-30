Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn spoke to a full house in the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce as the Government Affairs Committee met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Blackburn started off by saying his number one goal after becoming Mayor was to make sure he had a cohesive council that worked together to solve issues the city was dealing with. He said the council has a responsibility to make sure they are cognizant of keeping money in reserve and a council that learns how to view the perspective of both young and old opinions. He said key issues for the city, as in many other cities, is dealing with the homeless and traffic issues. Mayor Blackburn pointed out that there are a variety of reasons people are homeless and that this is one of the most difficult reasons in dealing with the homeless problem. He said the Carlsbad Police Department has officers that are working daily in an outreach program to handle as many homeless situations as possible. He briefly discussed the SANDAG proposals that would add a mileage tax to all residents who drive under the assumption that this would make citizens use some form of mass transit instead of their personal cars.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO