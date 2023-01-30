ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Dr. Charles Ruis File Photo

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians.

After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to allow RNs to insert Nexplanon devices. By allowing RNs to provide this service, more families will have access to family planning services across southwest Georgia.

