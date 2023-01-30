Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Related
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
capecod.com
Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis
DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police warn of rash of thefts of building materials from construction sites
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: In recent weeks, the area has seen building materials with costs in the thousands, taken from multiple job sites. Overnight thefts of cedar shingles have been reported most recently. We are urging all builders and contractors to secure building materials at the end of the day.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
capecod.com
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
mynbc5.com
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition, a source said the...
nbcboston.com
Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham
Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
whdh.com
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
capecod.com
Man killed in construction accident on Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A man was killed after reportedly being struck by heavy equipment in Nantucket Monday morning. The incident happened at Toscana Corporation on Arrowhead Drive. Rescuers initially called for a MedFlight helicopter before rushing the victim to Nantucket Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Further details were not immediately available.
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
capecod.com
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
capecod.com
Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape
CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
Comments / 0