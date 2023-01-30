SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism organization, recently published a database detailing the progress of museums and other institutions nationwide in returning indigenous people’s remains to their descendants’ tribes. According to the database, which tracks institutions that receive federal funding, Seton Hall University in South Orange is leading New Jersey institutions in the number of remains not made available for return at 13. Twenty remains have been made available for return, marking 61 percent of the university’s collection.

