If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Platforms Stock When Jim Cramer Cried And Apologized, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Being a television personality recommending stocks to buy and sell can be a tough job. Often times, viewers and investors will remember calls that were wrong and focus less on the winning callouts. CNBC personality Jim Cramer knows this all too well and broke down over one of his stock...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?
The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added. "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s...
Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
$10 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by 150 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a...
Jim Cramer Says Mistaken Selling Creates Opportunities To Buy Dips: Bears 'Still Don't Know What Hit Them'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer asked investors not to get swayed by market bears and use their missteps to boost their own portfolios. “Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have [the] conviction that the sellers are wrong and you’re right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you,” Cramer said.
Nvidia Is The Beating Heart Of The AI 'Supercycle': Why Altimeter's Gerstner Has Been Buying Stock In The 'Essential Ingredient' For AI
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner says there's been a massive acceleration in AI development over the last two years. "Nvidia is the tool, the silicon that sits at the very heart of that supercycle," Gerstner says. With all of the craze surrounding ChatGPT, investors are looking for ways to get exposure to...
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc TENX shares rose 172.8% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Tenax was granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application for use of IV levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares rose 113% to $3.80 in pre-market trading...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...
