Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?

The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Jim Cramer Says Mistaken Selling Creates Opportunities To Buy Dips: Bears 'Still Don't Know What Hit Them'

Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer asked investors not to get swayed by market bears and use their missteps to boost their own portfolios. “Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have [the] conviction that the sellers are wrong and you’re right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you,” Cramer said.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...

