Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
capecod.com
Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis
DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
capecod.com
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police warn of rash of thefts of building materials from construction sites
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: In recent weeks, the area has seen building materials with costs in the thousands, taken from multiple job sites. Overnight thefts of cedar shingles have been reported most recently. We are urging all builders and contractors to secure building materials at the end of the day.
capecod.com
Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape
CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
capecod.com
Section of Sandwich Road in Falmouth closed due to car vs pole crash
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police officers are presently out at a traffic crash in the area of 174 Sandwich Road, where a vehicle has struck a utility pole. The road will be shut down as a result. Eversource is on the way to assess the damage. We will provide updates on the road closure when when we have more information.
capecod.com
Student escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis
HYANNIS – A teenager believed to be a student from Barnstable High School was reportedly struck by a car. The incident happened just after 7 AM Tuesday morning on West Main Street not far from the school. The student was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department is sad to announce that retired Deputy Chief James M. Barrett, Jr. died peacefully at home on January 23, 2023. Deputy Barrett joined the WBFD as a volunteer firefighter in 1973 and served for twenty-two years. He retired from the WBFD on December 31, 1995, having served 15 years as the department’s volunteer deputy fire chief.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bruno’s garbage truck rolls over
A Bruno’s garbage truck rolled over on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in West Tisbury. The accident occurred on Lambert’s Cove Road where it meets Pepperbush Way. Six emergency vehicles were on the scene blocking off a segment of Lambert’s Cove Road. Emergency responders poured sand on the snow-covered road.
capecod.com
Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
capecod.com
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
capecod.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.
capecod.com
Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures Begin March 1
SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that maintenance work along the Sagamore Bridge will start on March 1, weather pending. Crews will be making repairs to the bridge’s structural integrity, including its joints, steel supports, and pavement. The work will require lane closures to...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
hyannisnews.com
BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET
HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn’s Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
capecod.com
Some Local Shelters to Open Amid Cold Snap
DENNIS – Several sheltering resources are being made available as a frigid blast of polar air hits Cape Cod and the Islands. Temperatures were forecast to dip below zero Friday night and early Saturday morning and only rebound into the teens Saturday afternoon. Wind chill values couple plummet to...
Comments / 0